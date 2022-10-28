Read full article on original website
Related
UK intel says Russia is rushing reserve troops into battle with 'barely usable' rifles, creating a new kind of headache for Putin's generals
Over the course of the war in Ukraine, Russian forces have been left with outdated and obsolete weaponry like Soviet-era tanks and guns.
Citrus County Chronicle
A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country’s worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time. Its cables snapped and its walkway gave way...
Citrus County Chronicle
UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions
LONDON (AP) — British politicians from both opposition and governing parties on Monday demanded the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.”. Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes
BEIJING (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s newest iPhone walked away from a factory in central China following virus outbreaks and complaints of unsafe working conditions, highlighting the clash between the disease’s enduring risks and efforts to restore the global flow of goods. Employees started leaving...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany puts off transport emissions decision until 2023
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, and it appears that the remaining partners are now left to take their chances. On Monday, Ukraine said a dozen ships had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government.
Citrus County Chronicle
Poland looks to SKorea to build nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government said Monday that it has chosen South Korea as its partner for building its second planned nuclear power plant, a decision that comes days after it picked the U.S. and Westinghouse to build the first one. The central European country's plans to construct...
Comments / 0