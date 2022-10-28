Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
Why some have reacted with fury to Manchester United star's showboating
It was a moment of exquisite but ultimately unnecessary skill.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool stunned by Leeds at Anfield as struggles continue for Jurgen Klopp's men
Liverpool's struggles this season continued on Saturday as the Reds lost out to a late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Anfield. Liverpool's poor start to the 2022/23 season continued with a disappointing defeat at home to Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Reds have...
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United player won’t play for the club ever again
The former Crystal Place now Manchester United player Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had it tough at the Old Trafford club over the past 18 months and today after the Red Devils beat West Ham at home one goal to nil, the Manchester United manager left a little dig at Aaron Wan-Bissaka by saying;
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
Marcus Rashford not thinking about World Cup despite return to form with Man Utd
Marcus Rashford insists next month’s World Cup finals are not yet on his radar after his timely return to form.Rashford, who has not appeared for England since missing a spot kick in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, notched his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday.His brilliant first-half header – his seventh in all competitions this season – sealed a 1-0 home win against West Ham to maintain United’s top-four challenge and he appears to be back near his best.But when asked if the World Cup was on his mind after his match-winning...
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
BBC
Premier League: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest & Man Utd v West Ham
I think we should all take some time to think of those fans who left The Valley before injury time to try and beat the traffic yesterday... Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (14:00 GMT) Ellen White. Former England striker on BBC Radio 5 Live. Steve Cooper obviously feels he can still...
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back
Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man Utd goal vs West Ham with towering header
Manchester United have taken the lead against West Ham in their Premier League game at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag looking to get back to winning ways domestically. United were in fine form going into the game, going unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions and they’re also looking for a third consecutive clean sheet at Old Trafford in the league.
Yardbarker
Samuel Iling-Junior joins Juventus growing list of injured players
Juventus has been plagued by injuries for much of this season and Samuel Iling-Junior has joined the ever-growing list. Max Allegri’s men have lost key players for several weeks this term and it doesn’t seem a month would go by when a team member will not suffer at least a minor injury.
Man Utd vs West Ham Premier League result and final score after Marcus Rashford heads winner - live
A first-half header from Marcus Rashford, his 100th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, was enough to earn his side a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League.After making a slow start to the match, United burst into life in the 38th minute when Rashford powered a bullet header into the net on the end of Christian Eriksen’s sublime cross to give the home side the lead.Veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, making just his third league start of the season, wasted a golden chance to double United’s lead early in the second half, firing wide from a good position, before West Ham upped the ante.The visitors piled on the pressure as the match wore on, with David de Gea twice called into action to deny West Ham substitute Michail Antonio, producing superb stops on both occasions. Another sensational save from De Gea to deny Declan Rice right at the death preserved United’s victory which takes them above Chelsea into fifth in the standings, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle.Relive all the action with our live blog below:
Yardbarker
Watch: Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel
Gary Neville cut an awkward figure on the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie @CRedknapp on the Sky Sports panel but completely ignored his old former teammate. This came before Manchester United’s 1-0 win over David Moyes’ inconsistent West Ham outfit in the English top-flight.
Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness
Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
