Get up to 60 percent discount at hotels and attractions in Yokohama
We already have the nationwide travel subsidy programme for Japan's residents, and now the seaside city of Yokohama has introduced its own campaign to boost the local tourism industry. The Find Your Yokohama campaign starts on November 1 and offers discounts up to 60 percent on accommodation as well as reduced admission for popular attractions in the city.
Charoenkrung to welcome back Awakening Bangkok lighting festival in December
Awakening Bangkok, Time Out Bangkok’s signature lighting festival, is making a comeback to the historic quarters of Charoenkrung-Talad Noi. After being pushed back last year due to COVID, the event is back on its original schedule: in December, when the cool breeze makes it ideal to walk down dark alleys and gaze at awe-inspiring illuminated sculptures.
A new hotel with Australia's largest rooftop pool is coming to Melbourne
Melburnians know that everything is better when you're sky-high; that's why we boast a plethora of rooftop bars, rooftop cinemas and rooftop restaurants where you can feel like you're the king of the castle. During our city's balmy summers, the best place to be is poolside — and in just a few years, our fair city will be home to Australia's largest rooftop pool.
Foodini is matching people with dietary needs to spots they can safely dine at
Dylan McDonnell launched the allergy app Foodini back in 2020, after a bout of unpleasant dining experiences as someone with coeliac disease. For most people with dietary needs, dining out isn’t always the great experience it should be: making sure food is safe to eat and that the menu features enough inclusive options is a stressful and time-consuming exercise.
These picture-perfect gardens, complete with a lake, cherry trees and quaint boathouse, are what picnic dreams are made of
Set in idyllic Sherbrooke in the Dandenong Ranges, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens are the original gardens of the historic Burnham Beeches estate, a 1930s mansion built for Aspro sales magnate Alfred Nicholas. Renowned for its extensive water features, the gardens feature a picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. Stroll down...
Japan now sells hot bottled mineral water
As the cold season approaches, we start to see the hot drink sections fill up at our local stores. You’ll usually see a line up of tea, coffee, cocoa, honey lemon and sometimes the occasional corn soup, or even hot Calpis. This year Asahi is adding hot bottled water...
Now even babies are protesting: the March of the Mummies took over London
London has been swarming with protests over the last week, whether it’s the kids in Tower Hamlets fighting to save their school street or Just Stop Oil causing civil unrest to demand action on climate change, everybody has got something to protest about right now. The families of people killed in police custody in the UK (the United Friends and Families Campaign) also rallied on Saturday, marching to Downing Street.
Istria wins top Italian Gist Travel Food Award
The Italian Association of Tourism Journalists has just awarded Istria the status of Best Food & Wine Destination 2022 at the prestigious TTG Travel Experience tourist fair in Rimini. In bestowing the so-called Gist Travel Food Award, the organisation underlined that sustainability was the criterion that permeated the world of...
The stunning Tadami Line train from Fukushima to Niigata is back in service
A bucket list item that every globetrotter should aim to complete by the end of this year is a scenic train journey through Japan's dynamic natural landscapes. One route that’s especially famous for its exquisite views is JR East’s Tadami Line, which snakes along rivers and through verdant mountains between Niigata and Fukushima.
Visit the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up in New Hampshire this weekend
This weekend the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up is taking place starting on October 28 and wrapping up on October 30. Guests can expect three days of live music, entertainment, beer, food trucks and lots of fun activities for the whole family. The event is being held at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery...
