London has been swarming with protests over the last week, whether it’s the kids in Tower Hamlets fighting to save their school street or Just Stop Oil causing civil unrest to demand action on climate change, everybody has got something to protest about right now. The families of people killed in police custody in the UK (the United Friends and Families Campaign) also rallied on Saturday, marching to Downing Street.

