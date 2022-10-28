Read full article on original website
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
Freon leak prompts evacuation of Costco in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Costco Warehouse store in Kalihi has been evacuated due to a Freon leak, Thursday afternoon. Honolulu fire crews were called out to the store, located in the 500 block of Alakawa Street, just before 2 p.m. following reports of a chemical odor emanating from inside.
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said. A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka...
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
Crash in Mililani leaves 2 in serious condition
Kamehameha Highway northbound lanes are closed from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana.
Teen dies after boating incident off Sand Island
First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.
Tractor crash affects traffic on Nimitz Hwy
A motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed Nimitz Highway at the westbound H-1 onramp, according to transportation officials.
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
Power outage in Makaha affecting over 2,000 HECO customers
HECO said the outage happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Moped, motorcycle accident causes road closure
A road closure has been reported by Honolulu Police Department on all eastbound lanes on Kapi'olani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
Full closure of H-3 Honolulu-bound coming Nov. 5
The Department of Transportation [DOT] is letting the public know that the H-3 Freeway will be closing to Honolulu-bound traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harano Tunnel.
Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Plans are on track to shut down several lanes of Dillingham Blvd in order to move forward with Honolulu's Rail project. Utilities will be relocated along the road starting next month - work that will take three years to finish. However, many business owners in the area...
Rescue crews recover body of missing teen boater in waters off Sand Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing teen boater in waters off Sand Island on Saturday. Officials said the teenager was found unresponsive in the ocean around 4:15 p.m. and brought to shore. Emergency Medical Services confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead on arrival.
Water restored after 8-inch water main break impacts Waipahu High, surrounding homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water has been restored for Waipahu resident after the Board of Water Supply fixed an 8-inch water main break Thursday night, officials said. The break occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Awalai Street. Crews were able to complete repairs by 8:40 p.m. The city said the break had...
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed indefinitely as probe into possible lead contamination begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has no timeline for when Oahu’s only public shooting range will reopen as an investigation into elevated lead levels in the majority of workers at the facility begins. The city confirmed nine of 10 staff members at the shooting complex who were tested have...
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
Open House: Well maintained condo at Sun Rise in Ewa Beach and move in ready home in Makakilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!. Check out this well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, corner end, ground floor unit...
Businesses, residents raise alarms over rail construction ‘disaster’ on Kalihi thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillingham Boulevard businesses, their customers, schools and homeowners are about to face three years or more of major disruption from rail construction. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation ― and the contractor it is paying $500 million to relocate utilities on the thoroughfare ― had their first...
