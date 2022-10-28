Read full article on original website
Disney And Sinclair Set Renewal Of ABC Affiliates Through 2026
Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution and Sinclair Broadcast Group have set renewals for ABC affiliations across all Sinclair stations into 2026. In addition to the renewals covering more than two dozen stations, the companies said they reupped three ABC affiliates served by Sinclair under joint sales agreements — WHAM in Rochester, NY; and WGTU and WGTQ in Traverse City, MI. “We are pleased to reach a long-term renewal of our agreements with Disney for ABC, a valued partner and provider of some of broadcast television’s most popular entertainment, news and sports programming,” said Will Bell, SVP and head of distribution and...
Refinery29
A Week In Triangle Area, NC, On A $110,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a medical writer who makes $110,000 per year and spends some of her...
PC Magazine
Whoops! Amazon Left a Prime Video Database Named 'Sauron' Unprotected
Amazon didn't protect one of its internal servers, allowing anyone to view a database named "Sauron" which was full of Prime Video viewing habits. As TechCrunch reports, the unprotected Elasticsearch database was discovered by security researcher Anurag Sen. Contained within the database, which anyone who knew the IP address could access using a web browser, were roughly 215 million records of Prime Video viewing habit information. The data included show/movie name, streaming device used, network quality, subscription details, and Prime customer status.
