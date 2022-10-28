ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate

By BECKY BOHRER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8T1H_0ipkyK9400
1 of 5

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not “partisan political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski’s seniority and said it’s time for a change.

Murkowski “cannot accomplish in the next six years what she hasn’t been able to accomplish in the last 21 years,” Tshibaka said.

Murkowski, who has held the seat since late 2002 and is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, said the race is about “who can best deliver for Alaska.” Murkowski pointed to and defended her record.

The debate, held less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 ranked choice election, also included Democrat Pat Chesbro, who has significantly trailed Murkowski and Tshibaka in fundraising. The other candidate on the ballot, Republican Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in the August primary, last month suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka.

Trump, who came to Alaska in July for a rally with Tshibaka and Republican Sarah Palin, whose House run he’s endorsed, participated in a tele-rally for Tshibaka earlier this week. He called Murkowski “one of the worst senators even imaginable.” He criticized her for voting for the “insane impeachment” and for opposing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Murkowski, who has a reputation as a centrist, was censured by state Republican party leaders last year for reasons including her criticism of Trump and vote to convict him during his second impeachment trial last year. He was acquitted.

State party leaders endorsed Tshibaka’s campaign.

Murkowski has said that while she’s a lifelong registered Republican she does not “pledge allegiance to a party.” She has emphasized a willingness to work across party lines and in campaign ads used the tag: “I’m for Alaska, always.”

Murkowski recently said she planned to rank U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, first in the race for Alaska’s only House seat, a decision criticized by Tshibaka.

Peltola won an August special election for the seat that was held for 49 years by Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Peltola, who served in the state Legislature with Murkowski, said she planned to rank Murkowski first on her ballot, too.

The wide-ranging debate touched on topics including the Arctic, the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic response and protecting youth from gun violence.

Murkowski defended bipartisan legislation passed earlier this year that she said helps address school security and mental health resources. The measure also “ensures that we are still able to provide for our Second Amendment protections while making sure that those who should not be possessing guns do not have them,” she said.

Under the bill, there will be money to help states enforce so-called red flag laws that help authorities temporarily take guns from people considered threatening and for other states’ violence prevention programs. Murkowski’s office, when the bill passed, labeled as a myth any suggestion that the measure “forces states” that don’t have red flag laws to adopt them.

Tshibaka’s campaign has said red flag laws “can be abused.” And she said Thursday that she would not have voted for the measure she called “extreme.” She said she would like to see more funding for school and mental health counselors.

Chesbro, a former educator, suggested looking at ways to ensure gun owners have their guns locked up.

Chesbro asked Murkowski during the debate how she would change her approach to confirming U.S. Supreme Court justices, noting that Murkowski had voted to confirm justices who earlier this year overturned Roe v. Wade. Murkowski, after a draft of the opinion was leaked, said her “confidence in the court has been rocked.”

Murkowski has expressed support for Roe and abortion rights with limits.

Murkowski called the confirmation process “broken. We are not evaluating nominees based on their competence, their qualifications, their temperament, their independence. We are evaluating them based on what president appointed them.”

She said she takes the evaluation process seriously. “We have got to get back to actually evaluating the criteria, the qualifications, of these nominees,” Murkowski said.

Chesbro, who supports abortion rights, said the “Supreme Court of the land should be the most fair, the most dependable court in the land.” She said she’s worried the court is “unbalanced.”

Tshibaka said she will support “constitutionalist nominees for the Supreme Court, regardless of which president appoints them. I think that the process is fine.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 3

United Prison States
2d ago

No debate needed i have been voting against murkowski since her dad handed her the senate seat. Nepotism is wrong and we need to stop supporting a monarchy type government.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
ALASKA STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race

Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms.  The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Voices: A shocking midterm poll that’s got Democrats terrified isn’t all that it seems

Democrats yesterday woke up to a New York Times/Siena College poll with absolutely brutal numbers for them – and great news for Republicans: among likely voters, the GOP now leads in the generic ballot 49 to 45 per cent. That marks a shocking reversal since September, when Democrats held a one-point lead.The poll also showed that independent female voters had swung from preferring Democrats by a margin of 14 points to backing Republicans by 18. Meanwhile, 26 per cent of voters said the most important problem facing voters is the economy, and 18 per cent cited inflation; only five per...
MINNESOTA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy