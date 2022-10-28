Read full article on original website
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
How to unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Mastery Camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Camo challenges are the endgame grind for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in a similar fashion to the previous games of the Activision franchise. MW2 brings some of the best-looking Gold and Platinum weapon camo patterns, which are a staple in CoD games. Infinity Ward, though, also introduced new patterns Orion and Polyatomic. Unlocking all the Mastery Camos is a true grind, but luckily you’ll spend less time doing it in MW2 compared to previous titles.
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2
It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
Why is the battle pass not active in Modern Warfare 2?
The seasonal battle pass grind has become a staple in multiplayer games over the past few years, giving players a reason to play the game and unlock content, and return to the game after taking a break for some time. Call of Duty has mastered the seasonal live service model,...
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
When does Modern Warfare 2 season one start?
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more. There is currently limited content available for the game outside of...
Full list of all Modern Warfare 2 campaign achievements and trophies
Hello, trophy hunter and achievement grinder. Welcome to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game where you can nab yourself a Platinum trophy in a day or two. Players can beat the Campaign in a few short hours, but it will need to be played on the highest difficulty for one of the more challenging trophies in the game. But with some patience and perseverance, Platinum can be yours.
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
Dota 2 hits 1 million players for the first time in years, mostly due to TI11’s free Arcanas
The International 2022 finals are here, and Dota 2 is thriving. Ahead of the last day of the competitive season, Valve’s MOBA has broken the one million concurrent player mark for the first time in over three years—mostly on the back of free items. Dota’s player count has...
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One
Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field. Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.
Where is the Barracks in Modern Warfare 2?
You may be just one of many soldiers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but there is a near-limitless number of ways to customize your profile and weapons available to you. Players will even be able to showcase their profile, designating their preferred operator, weapon, calling cards, emblems, and clan tag.
Dota 2 fans want Valve to bring back locked cosmetics, but it isn’t going to happen
Valve had a pleasant surprise for Dota 2 fans the other day. The developer decided to share the spirit of The International 2022 by giving away a battle pass and Arcana, which caused a spike in player numbers. Due to the heavy demand, Valve had to limit the free rewards,...
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is confirmed for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC release
Nostalgia is striking for those who played Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life back when it was released in 2004 in North America since it’s getting a revamp. Previously only confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is getting new life on new platforms. XSEED announced...
Best Tracer crosshair in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has arrived and brought with it a slew of changes to the game’s diverse cast of playable heroes. Many characters have received massive adjustments that change the way they are played, but Tracer is not one of them. The elusive DPS hero has only received a slight...
TimTheTatman blames Twitch, YouTube stars for changing how fans play Modern Warfare 2
After dabbling in the Call of Duty franchise for more than a decade, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar believes the way people play the game has evolved—or rather, de-evolved throughout the years. Rather than mindlessly throwing themselves into the thick of battle and having fun, he feels like players...
J. K. Simmons is coming to Dota 2 with new Cave Johnson announcer pack
The International 2022 is back for its final stage, and Valve decided to bring the announcements early. Not only did TI11 move to a larger stadium to fit a much bigger crowd, but it looks like more content is on the way for Dota 2 fans watching from home too with one of the new announcements being the inclusion of a Cave Johnson announcer pack voiced by the legendary J. K. Simmons.
Best Aatrox build in League of Legends
Ever since his rework in 2018, the Darkin Blade has been one of the most popular top laners in the League of Legends roster. He offers tankiness, sustain, and damage: basically everything you would ever want from a top lane champion. That being said, Aatrox’s kit requires mechanical prowess and...
