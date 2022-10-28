Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jayson Tatum’s Mother Is in Charge of the Finances and Won’t Let Him Spend His Boston Celtics Money
Jayson Tatum made a deal with his mother that he won't spend the money he's making with the Boston Celtics. The post Jayson Tatum’s Mother Is in Charge of the Finances and Won’t Let Him Spend His Boston Celtics Money appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
No more fried food for Boston's Jayson Tatum
There typically comes a point in any NBA star’s career where they realize the diet they had as a teenager simply is not good enough for them to keep going with as a rising player in the league if they want to get to their best selves in terms of athletic ability and conditioning.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Stan Van Gundy also condemns Kyrie Irving support of film
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
‘My mom had to carry me’: James Wiseman bares emotional struggle as injury wiped out early seasons
After a long and grueling rehab, James Wiseman is finally back to playing for the Golden State Warriors. The former second-overall pick missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to an injury he suffered in his rookie year. Now, Wiseman is balling out for the defending champions as they look to repeat this season.
Lakers News: A Less-Than-Encouraging Update On The Anthony Davis Back Injury
Darvin Ham discusses why AD sat last night.
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
The mimicking garnered quite the reactions from fans who had something to smile about after the fifth loss in a row.
Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
NBC Sports
Klay resting; Poole questionable for Warriors-Pistons
On the second game of the Warriors’ first back-to-back of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was expected that the team’s veterans might see some rest Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green will suit up and play in the contest, Klay Thompson will take...
NBC Sports
Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
Comments / 0