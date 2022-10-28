Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
The Dolphins confirm the signing of Oliver Gildart after he was released by Wests Tigers
The Dolphins have confirmed the signing of Oliver Gildart on a one-year deal after he was released by the Wests Tigers last week. The England international endured a difficult campaign in 2022, making a mid-season switch to the Roosters after he had managed to make just eight appearances in the first half of the year for the Tigers.
Sporting News
Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer
The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
Sporting News
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game
The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
Sporting News
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
Sporting News
Panthers' Steve Wilks details what he told DJ Moore after costly penalty vs. Falcons, ending in OT loss
The Panthers appeared to have pulled off a miracle comeback with 12 seconds left in their Week 8 game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker launched a 62-yard Hail Mary to DJ Moore, who managed to catch the pass five yards into the end zone. That tied the game at 34-all and positioned the Panthers to win the game with an extra point.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
"Monday Night Football" continues with an AFC North battle in Week 8. Two familiar foes will go head-to-head as the Browns host the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns (2-5) are looking to get their season back on track after losing four games in a row. Starting quarterback...
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 8: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
The NFL is back in action with Week 8, and it features another trip overseas. The Ravens and Buccaneers kick off the games this week, as the two teams meet on Thursday down in Florida. Baltimore is 4-3 and coming off a bye in Week 7, while everything has gone south in Tampa Bay. The Bucs lost to the last-place Panthers last week, dropping their record to 3-4.
Sporting News
Why A.J. Brown trade, Eagles stats with Jalen Hurts have familiar Super Bowl feel
The Eagles' blockbuster offseason trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to pay off big time. Brown had his biggest game playing for Philadelphia in Week 8, catching six of 11 targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts for 156 yards and three first-half TDs in a 35-13 home rout over the cross-state Steelers.
Sporting News
How a Jets roughing the passer penalty swung momentum, sparked Patriots historic win
It looked like the Patriots had made a critical mistake in the waning seconds of the first half in their Week 8 meeting with the Jets. Mac Jones was looking to pass on a first-and-10 with 37 seconds left in the half. However, he made a risky throw while under pressure that floated with ease to Jets defensive back Michael Carter.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Broncos vs. Jaguars in Week 8
Two teams on four-game losing streaks will be in London this weekend as a sense of urgency heightens for both. The NFL's third and final London game this season will feature Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who are no stranger to international games, facing a the Broncos. Broncos QB Russell...
Sporting News
Josh Allen hurdle compilation: Every time Bills QB has posterized NFL defenders with signature move
Josh Allen has plenty of footage for his career highlight reel, but a play he made in the Bills' Week 6 win over the Chiefs is among his best. The play occurred in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 24-20 win over the Chiefs. Allen helped the Bills mount a go-ahead touchdown drive with a stellar performance both on the ground and through the air.
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?
The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
Sporting News
Who is Malik Willis? College stats, 40 time and more to know about Titans QB ahead of first NFL start
For the first time since Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season, the Titans will be starting a quarterback other than Ryan Tannehill. Malik Willis is set to replace Tannehill in Week 8 against the Texans. Tannehill will not be active as he deals with an injury and an illness that will keep him out of action.
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Sporting News
Why Vikings' Patrick Peterson mocked Cardinals, Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' INT celebration
Patrick Peterson was finally able to get revenge on the Cardinals in the Vikings' 34-26 win over Arizona in Week 8. And Peterson wasn't shy about calling out his former team during and after the game. It began on the field in the third quarter when the Vikings were celebrating...
Sporting News
Bills trade rumors: Kareem Hunt, Antonio Gibson among deadline targets to improve Buffalo's roster
The Bills are arguably the NFL's best team through seven weeks of the season. Only the 6-0 Eagles have a better record than Buffalo (5-1), and the Bills' lone loss came by two points in a scorcher down in Miami. Indeed, the Bills look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender....
Sporting News
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Browns live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
Another week, another divisional rivalry on "Monday Night Football." The final prime-time offering of Week 8 marks the fifth time a division game has taken the Monday night spotlight this season. This week, it's the Battle of Ohio as the defending AFC champion Bengals head to Cleveland to face the...
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers says Packers just need one win to change momentum after loss to Bills: 'Nobody feels sorry for us'
Aaron Rodgers just wants the Packers to be the Packers again. It didn't happen Sunday night against the Bills. These Packers dropped their fourth game in a row, 27-17 to AFC heavyweight Buffalo on "Sunday Night Football." It's the first time Green Bay has lost four consecutive since 2016, Green Bay (3-5) now heads into a stretch of games that will be pivotal if the team wants to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Comments / 0