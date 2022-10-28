Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia are organizing rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s scheduled “souls to the polls” events include a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they can vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year’s midterm elections.
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich’s office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots. They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.
FOX 28 Spokane
Iowa governor’s lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. Reynolds’ lawyer says the rationale for issuing an injunction blocking the law rested entirely on state and federal court decisions that were overturned earlier this year. Reynolds’ lawyers argue that change in the legal landscape justifies reversal of the injunction. Planned Parenthood lawyers say there is no precedent or legal support in Iowa for a judge to reverse a final judgment entered three years ago. Any decision by the judge is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
FOX 28 Spokane
Uvalde families make last push for shakeup on Election Day
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school massacre has cast a long shadow in the midterm elections in Texas, intensifying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke and driving a blitz of television ads. On Thursday, a Republican congressman joined calls for Texas’ state police chief to resign, reflecting the continued anger five months after the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But with more than 1 million votes already cast in Texas, Uvalde families who have been most outspoken since the May 24 attack are facing an uphill climb for bigger shakeups on Election Day, including a change in governor.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22. Jackson’s water crisis left most homes and businesses in the city without running water for several days in late August and early September. Water pressure has been restored, but many residents remain skeptical about water safety in the city. Reeves says the extension will allow for a five-day transition period between the state’s management team and a private firm that will be chosen to operate the water system over the long term.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threating to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But a trial for 31-year-old Chase Neill of Lawrence has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers. Federal prosecutors contend in court documents that Neill developed a “fixation” on eastern Kansas Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner. Neill is accused of threatening to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at LaTurner’s office and continuing to make threatening calls the following day. U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter ordered last month that his mental health be examined.
FOX 28 Spokane
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists say they’re ready to take federal wildlife officials back to court in a three-year-long fight over endangered species protection for a rare wildflower in Nevada. Thiem’s buckwheat only exists at the site of a proposed lithium mine. The Fish and Wildlife Service concluded last October that the wildflower was at risk of extinction and proposed declaring it endangered. It had one year to finalize the listing but missed that Oct. 7 deadline. The Center for Biological Diversity sent the agency a formal notice this week of its intent to sue. The center won a court order forcing the agency to expedite its review two years ago.
FOX 28 Spokane
California revenues decline amid economic worries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. Tax collections in the nation’s most populous state have fallen below expectations for four months in a row. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says there is an 80% chance California will be about $8 billion short when its fiscal year next summer. In California, the top 1% of earners pay about half of all state income taxes. That makes the state more vulnerable to a declining stock market. Some budget experts say California is more prepared for a downturn because it has more than $37 billion in reserve.
FOX 28 Spokane
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit says a Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing Mark Andrews, his face blurred, depositing five ballots in a dropbox with a voiceover by filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza calling it a crime. In fact, a state investigation found, Andrews was dropping off ballots for himself, his wife and their three adult children, who all live at the same address. That is legal in Georgia and a state investigator found no evidence of wrongdoing. Andrews on Wednesday sued D’Souza and others involved in the film’s production.
FOX 28 Spokane
Inspector cites regulatory gaps in fatal New York limo crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state watchdog says New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal regulators who concluded in 2020 that the Department of Transportation and Department of Motor Vehicles fell short in their oversight of the limousine. Lang’s report said that while no evidence was discovered of misconduct or malfeasance by employees of the two agencies, it found “significant gaps in policies, procedures and interagency communications” that kept the limousine operator’s misconduct from being promptly identified and addressed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman has been convicted of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite promising donors every cent would go to the wall. Timothy Shea was convicted Friday in Manhattan federal court after a one-week retrial after another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring. Shea was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. A lawyer for Shea had argued to jurors that his client was only reimbursed for expenses he incurred for his work on behalf of the wall.
FOX 28 Spokane
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties. The outline of the terms was released Friday. The proposed agreement is still subject to final approval by the State Corporation Commission. Dominion wants to build a 176-turbine wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach. Regulators approved the project in August, but they included a consumer protection provision the company has said threatens to kill it. If approved, Friday’s agreement would allow the project to advance.
FOX 28 Spokane
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
FOX 28 Spokane
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911. The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop and remained in jail on Sunday without bail. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. The adult victims were allegedly pistol-whipped when the suspects demanded money from them.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack gained notoriety last year after birthing Colorado’s first known litter of pups in 80-years. Hunting wolves in Wyoming is legal, which could impede Colorado’s planned wolf reintroduction in the state’s sparsely populated Western Slope. In Colorado, killing a wolf can bring a $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison.
FOX 28 Spokane
School bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bus driver for a Washington, D.C., elementary school has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch in northern Virginia on a field trip. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said nine children were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The bus was carrying 44 children and four adults Thursday back to the school after a field trip to a farm in Centreville, Virginia. Police said the bus drove into a ditch. The 48-year-old driver from Suitland, Maryland, was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit.
FOX 28 Spokane
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patties due to possible foreign matter contamination.
Foster Farms, a Farmerville, La. establishment, is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard clear pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The fully cooked, frozen,...
Comments / 0