KDKA-TV Turkey Fund helping Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people lost their jobs, there were so many people in need. But many local food pantries say that was nothing compared to what's happening right now with inflation and the impact on food prices.That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are always so vital.Since 1982, that fund has ensured that all of our neighbors in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal. We headed to a local food pantry in Butler County to show you just how much your donations matter now more than ever.For Gregory Reeder, of Butler,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch named ASALH Branch of the Year for 2022

IT WAS A HUGE HONOR—THE LOCAL BRANCH TAKING HOME THE TOP AWARD. The Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch, Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), located in Pittsburgh, and named after the pioneering journalist who was the first female reporter at the Pittsburgh Courier, was selected as Branch of the Year for 2022, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry

For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA
Wings Across Westmoreland unveiled in Irwin

Irwin area residents will get a chance to see — and have their picture taken with — the latest installment of Wings Across Westmoreland set to be unveiled at noon Thursday at The Lamp Theatre in the 200 block of Main Street. This Wings Across Westmoreland — two...
IRWIN, PA
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH, PA

