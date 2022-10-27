Read full article on original website
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
ER wait times increasing at local children’s hospitals due to surge in RSV cases
PITTSBURGH — Pediatric hospitals across the country are filling up as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are surging, which is leading to long wait times in the emergency room. Earlier Monday, the wait time at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was longer than nine hours. Children’s Hospital...
AAA reminds Pittsburgh families to stay safe on Halloween
PITTSBURGH — Halloween is almost here and bigger than ever, with people expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on the holiday. But it’s important to remember that it can be one the most dangerous days of the year. AAA is reminding local families to take precautions before they head out to trick or treat.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
KDKA-TV Turkey Fund helping Lighthouse Foundation Food Pantry in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people lost their jobs, there were so many people in need. But many local food pantries say that was nothing compared to what's happening right now with inflation and the impact on food prices.That's why your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund are always so vital.Since 1982, that fund has ensured that all of our neighbors in need have a warm Thanksgiving meal. We headed to a local food pantry in Butler County to show you just how much your donations matter now more than ever.For Gregory Reeder, of Butler,...
Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh receives largest-ever donation from Bezos’ ex-wife
PITTSBURGH — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, the largest single contribution in the Pittsburgh affiliate’s 104-year history. “We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Urban League’s value and impact to the community,”...
Beagles rescued from facility in VA find forever homes in Pittsburgh
Over the summer, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. The facility violated several Animal Welfare Act laws and many of the puppies were going to be send to animal testing laboratories.
petbusiness
The Dog Stop Named Best Pet Day Care & Groomer by 2022 Best of Pittsburgh Awards
The Dog Stop was recognized as the Best Pet Day Care and the Best Pet Groomer in the Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2022 Best of Pittsburgh awards. These awards serve as an indication of current success and promising growth from The Dog Stop. The Best of Pittsburgh awards recognize the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch named ASALH Branch of the Year for 2022
IT WAS A HUGE HONOR—THE LOCAL BRANCH TAKING HOME THE TOP AWARD. The Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch, Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), located in Pittsburgh, and named after the pioneering journalist who was the first female reporter at the Pittsburgh Courier, was selected as Branch of the Year for 2022, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan
IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
Family's food pantry grows into a nonprofit, moving to Arnold
More help for people in need is coming to Arnold. The Speed Family Blessing Box & Pantry is moving into the Arnold No. 2 Fire Company’s training and social center — its former bingo hall — on Fifth Avenue. In addition to food, they’ll have clothing, pet...
Pa. service dog seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash
It was love at first sight when Cindy Teets met her service dog, Foxtrot. In the service animal community, the dogs choose their human partners. On that fateful day several years ago, Foxtrot walked up to Teets and put his head in her hands. He was hers, and she his, from that day forward.
Wings Across Westmoreland unveiled in Irwin
Irwin area residents will get a chance to see — and have their picture taken with — the latest installment of Wings Across Westmoreland set to be unveiled at noon Thursday at The Lamp Theatre in the 200 block of Main Street. This Wings Across Westmoreland — two...
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington County is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania county is imposing a $10.50 “search fee” on public requests for court documents, a levy that open records advocates say adds an unusual and undue financial barrier to constitutionally required access. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from...
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
