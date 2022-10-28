Read full article on original website
Megyn Kelly Believes 'Thin-Skinned' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Obsessed With 'Their Public Image'
Controversial TV journalist Megyn Kelly has quite a few thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. On the Friday, October 10, episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," the star invited royal biographer Tom Bower to have a no-holds barred chat about the Sussexes — and neither party bit their tongue.
Popculture
Prince Harry's Memoir Has Prince William Allegedly Distancing Self From Father King Charles III
Prince William's decision to move his family out of the city seems to also indicates his desires to avoid another stressful situation within the extended Royal Family. According to The Sun, William is reportedly distancing himself from his father newly crowned King Charles III. The decision comes after the funeral for Queen Elizabeth, and as all eyes turning to Prince Harry's impending "tell-all" memoir.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death
Find out what arrangements Queen Elizabeth reportedly made for Prince Andrew knowing that King Charles was going to push him further outside the royal fold.
Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles
The author who wrote Prince Harry's biography is explaining why his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles is so upset with the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry Has No Idea Why People Call Him Harry Instead Of His Real Name
Did you know Prince Harry's name isn't actually "Harry"?
purewow.com
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Prince Harry Regrets Writing Memoir, But His Contract Could Prevent Him From Shelving The Book: Top Royal Journalist
Last year, Prince Harry revealed he would be writing a "wholly truthful" tome about his life as a member of the royal family, but some believe the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has made him second guess whether releasing the book is the right decision. "I wouldn't be...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Prince William Makes It Clear To His Children That Queen Consort Camilla Is Not 'Step-Granny': Book
Despite having been married to King Charles III for almost two decades, Queen Consort Camilla is not considered the grandmother to Prince William's three children, according to a new book. The newly appointed Prince of Wales, who shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter...
Popculture
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Prince Harry Unmistakenly Expressed His Anger During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry is still very angry with his family and made that known with his body language the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to an expert.
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Using HRH Titles Again Isn’t ‘Impossible’
Katie Nicholl says it's not 'impossible' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to regain use of their HRH titles (His/Her Royal Highness), however, it'd require a '360-turn.'
