ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

North Bend chooses Dunning as community resource officer

The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDG0j_0ipkvYn900

The City of North Bend has assigned Shane Dunning as its Community Resource Officer (CRO), thanks to a U.S. Department of Justice grant. CRO Dunning will work primarily with our homeless population to help them find resources to locate permanent housing and gain stability.

Homelessness is a critical issue impacting multiple sectors of the North Bend community. To address this concern, the City of North Bend Police Department is expanding its current force by creating a Community Resource Officer (CRO) position that will provide outreach to homeless individuals and families to connect them to community resource partners.

“The mission of the CRO will be to engage community organizations, residents, homeowners, and business owners by building trust in a community-based process that works to reduce homelessness for individuals and families in North Bend,” Police Chief Gary McCullough said. “The CRO will engage in community-policing efforts to address the underlying causes of homelessness and lessen the negative impact of homelessness on individuals, families, and the community.”

The U.S. Department of Justice awarded North Bend $125,000 in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). North Bend is one of five Oregon law enforcement agencies to receive direct funding.

“The catalyst for the funding for our Community Resource Officer was North Bend’s congressional delegation,” said Mayor Jessica Engelke.

“North Bend becomes an even safer place thanks to the advocacy of Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Representative Peter DeFazio, who helped secure the funding.”

CHP is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing. CHP directly funds law enforcement agencies to enhance their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. Of the 180 agencies awarded grants, nearly half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities; 30 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence; 26 will focus on other areas of violence, and 28 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis.

With the awarding of this grant and Council-approved Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a part of the American Rescue Plan, funds are available to sustain this position for up to five years before utilizing general fund or public safety fee revenues.

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

North Bend High School threat resolved after lockdown

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- North Bend High School enacted a minor lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly threatened to bring a weapon to school, but law enforcement apprehended the student and the school is no longer threatened. According to the North Bend School District, in the morning of October...
NORTH BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MAN SENTENCED IN SCHEME TO DEFRAUD ELDERLY ROSEBURG RESIDENT

A former New Jersey man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for his role in a scheme to deceive and cheat $1 million from an elderly Roseburg resident. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, said 43-year old Thomas Gerard Mautone was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three year’s supervised release. Mautone was also ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to his victim.
ROSEBURG, OR
beachconnection.net

Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light

(Charleston, Oregon) - On August 3, 2013, there was an important moment in Oregon coast history that now lies quite a bit below the radar. It was when local tribes got back something precious that was stolen from them some 150 years before. Cape Arago's lighthouse - near Coos Bay – originally known as Chief's Island, was signed over to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siletz. In a ceremony led by Captain Mark Reynolds, Commander of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, the headland that housed a lighthouse since the 1860s and even a Coast Guard station for awhile went back into the right hands. (Cape Arago Lighthouse near Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

JUVENILE CITED FOR THEFT AT JOSEPH LANE MIDDLE SCHOOL

A juvenile was cited for third-degree theft at Joseph Lane Middle School on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said an officer was called to the school in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street at about 11:45 a.m. An assistant principal said a 12-year old female reportedly stole cash and candy, valued at over $73. The student was contacted and confessed to the theft. Some of the candy and money was recovered.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CREDIT CARD INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man Thursday following alleged credit card incidents, from the previous Thursday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 a.m. on October 21st a victim reported that his vehicle had been entered and his wallet was taken from the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive in Green. The victim found out that his credit card was used at two businesses. A deputy obtained video footage of the suspect from one business however the suspects face was covered.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 4:40 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on a pickup for making a dangerous left turn and almost causing a collision, in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 28-year old driver was found to have a suspended license, at the misdemeanor level. He was taken into custody with bail set at $6,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 27

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

Winston Police jailed a man following a DUII investigation on Wednesday. Information from WPD said the 48-year old was contacted during a routine traffic stop which led to the investigation. The driver was cited for DUII, a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended and for a parole violation. He was...
WINSTON, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
149
Followers
504
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy