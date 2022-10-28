Movie review: Russell's 'Amsterdam' is a state of mind

Many classic movies sum up the film’s theme with a quote that involves a city.

“We’ll always have Paris.”

“Forget it, Jake, it’s Chinatown.”

“Houston, we have a problem.”

In “Amsterdam” — a recent movie written and directed by David O. Russell — one of the three main characters, a lawyer named Burt, says, “Amsterdam is in the heart.” He’s not talking about a geographic location as much as he referring to a state of mind, a feeling of happiness and wellbeing when he and his two best friends are together.

While a brief portion of the movie is set in that eponymous Dutch City, most of it takes place in 1933 New York City.

Here, we’re treated to a stylish thriller based on a true event, a fascist cabal trying to convince a retired US general to seize control of the government, bypassing elections. If this historical theme sounds familiar, it’s meant to.

A bit of little-known US history: In 1933, the so-call Business Plot attempted to overthrow the government of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and install a dictator. A group of wealthy businessmen picked retired Marine Corps Major Gen. Smedley D. Butler as their poster boy, but he spilled the beans to the Committee on Un-American Activities, foiling the plot.

In “Amsterdam,” Gen. Butler is called Gen. Dillenbeck (and he’s bombastically played by Robert De Niro).

But the story is told through the eyes of three BFFs — a doctor, a lawyer and a nurse. Yes, it sounds like the lead to a bad joke.

The trio consists of Christopher Bale (“The Fighter,” the “Dark Knight” trilogy) as Burt, a one-eyed doctor of experimental medicine; John David Washington (Denzel’s son, “BlacKkKlansman”) as Harold, a talented Columbia-grad attorney; and Margot Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” ”Suicide Squad”) as Valerie, a runaway rich girl.

The three meet up (we learn in a flashback) when Valerie nurses the two veterans after they’ve receive horrific injuries during World War I. Swearing to be best friends forever, they enjoy an idyllic sojourn in Amsterdam before winding up back in New York in the middle of this plot to overthrow the government.

It all started off when they are hired to investigate with the death of their old commanding officer (Ed Begley Jr.). by his daughter (singer Taylor Swift in a brief movie debut).

This assignment gets them accused of murder, caught in the gunsight of a hired killer (Timothy Olyphant), mixed up with a wealthy family (Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy), nudged along by a couple of international spies (Mike Myers and Michael Shannon), while supported by their friends (Chris Rock and Zoe Saldaña).

Yes, it’s a great cast.

Even so, “Amsterdam” is a hot mess, not quite delivering on its promise.

Bale hams it up as the hobbling, disheveled lawyer in a back brace, dropping his glass eye at every comic opportunity. Robbie is glamorous eye candy. Washington offers stability with a low-key performance. Malek is sinister in his patented manner. Taylor-Joy shows off her acting skills. Myers and Shannon are almost too cute. Swift stiffy demonstrates her stage presence. Rock and Saldaña make do with throwaway roles. And De Niro delivers the Big Speech word-for-word as the real Gen. Butler did.

The result? Many moviegoers are saying, “Forget it, Jake, it’s Amsterdam.”