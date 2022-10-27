Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE): A Worthwhile, High-Yield REIT
While most real estate-related stocks and shares of REITs have declined notably over the past year in the face of rising interest rates, some have held their ground relatively well. One such REIT is Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE), whose qualities have led to shares trading relatively flat since...
NASDAQ
Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 73.68%. A...
NASDAQ
German American Bancorp (GABC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
German American Bancorp (GABC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.22%. A...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.07%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Kforce (KFRC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kforce (KFRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.87%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its Q3-2022 results, with the industrial REIT's performance coming in very strong, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. The company is set to end the year with record top and bottom line numbers, which, combined with its overall qualities and the stock's corrected valuation, comprises what appears to be a fruitful investment case. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.
NASDAQ
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Avis Budget Group (CAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $21.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $10.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 46.62%. A...
NASDAQ
Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Legget & Platt (LEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
NASDAQ
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Stryker (SYK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
NASDAQ
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
