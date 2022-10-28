Read full article on original website
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron
Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
Heardle today, October 31: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)
Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 31? Would you like some help?. Happy Halloween! Unfortunately, the song of the day is not Monster Mash by Boris Pickett so you will have to do the “graveyard smash” on your own time. Before dressing up in your costume, make sure to answer today’s Heardle.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema
People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
What are Stephen King’s Biggest Grossing Movies of All Time?
It’s so awesome Stephen King is a Mainer. It’s such a badge of honor. He is truly the best writer of our generation. And by far, the most amazing horror author of all time. Not only are his books gripping and compelling, but many have become some of...
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
Top 10 Recently Released Movies to Add to Your Watch List
From Top Gun, which became the talk of the town due to its next-level hyper-realistic aviation combat scenes, to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which managed to capture the concept of the Multiverse, there are a lot of movies to add to your watch list. However, do not worry! After...
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
15 movies and shows leave Netflix on Monday – here’s the full list
One reason why Netflix offers such value for subscribers is because of the regularity with which it adds new content to its existing library for a relatively low monthly price. The wave of new additions just this week, for example, has included movies like The Good Nurse, which is currently the #1 film on Netflix in the US. At the same time, though, it’s also important to keep in mind that there’s another side to the streamer’s ever-changing content picture: Titles are constantly leaving Netflix, too.
Is ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Available on Netflix? Where Can You Watch the Film?
Countless films have been made on World War 2 but few were able to capture the brutality of the trench warfare of the First World War. Edward Berger’s First World War film, All Quiet on the Western Front joins the rank of the finest world war 1 films ever made. The 2022 war film showcases the horrors of the war and is based on the famous Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Whether He'll Play Wolverine In 'X-Men' Movies
The "Harry Potter" actor has given different answers in response to rumors he'll star as the "X-Men" hero.
Andrew Lincoln calls his Cabinet of Curiosities episode the scariest hour of TV Netflix has ever made
The Walking Dead star appears with The Babadook's Essie Davis in The Murmuring, Jennifer Kent's installment of the horror anthology series
Kelly Clarkson Hosts 2022 Halloween Talk Show In Ghostly Stevie Nicks Costume
Kelly Clarkson was ready to go for Halloween when she hosted the Monday, Oct. 31 episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Of course, Kelly got dressed up in costume to celebrate the holiday. For her look in 2022, Kelly rocked a “ghostly Stevie Nicks” costume. She styled her hair in Stevie Nicks curls and rocked a tattered white dress, along with gold caped jacket and pale makeup. Her talk show set was also transformed to have a spooky campfire vibe for the episode.
