Oct. 28 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

BOH, thank God for the 10th Street Connector!

No BYH to motorists who no longer stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. As I recall, pedestrians have the right of way when they are in the marked crosswalk and shouldn’t have to get out of the way of cars driving through a parking lot.

BYH. I’ve seen the Daily Reflector called super liberal as well as Trumpist. Maybe it’s called journalism to show both sides? No, I don’t work for the DR.

BYH, more false statements. The U.S. “leads the world in reducing greenhouse gases.” Wrong. We are one of the worst. Sure, we can’t do it alone. But we used to lead the world in many areas for good. Now we lead in greenhouse gases and refusing to believe elections. Sure made us great again!

Bless our hearts. I just saw a news report stating that elementary students now have a third-grade reading and math level in eighth grade. On the positive side, most students have learned that all whites are greedy and hateful.

BYH, Pitt County. Please educate yourselves on school board candidates. Please vote for candidates that are invested in our public schools. Not someone that is so invested that their kids go to private school.

Bless my heart, I’ve got to quit eating animals.

BYH, who needs Medicare or Social Security anyway? Vote Republican!

BYH to News Nation. I thought this broadcast was going to be a great news channel until you hired that vile arrogant human being named Chris Cuomo. You lost my attention.

BYH, democracy is a participation sport. If you don’t vote, your opposition determines who governs you. Vote!

FYI, Amazon started delivering their own packages in Greenville last Saturday. They may not be taking them to the door. Before you start complaining and blaming the Postal Service carriers, make sure who left it. All Amazon packages left by the Postal Service will have a USPS-labeled barcode. I’ve already seen some that were just put on top of the mailboxes by Amazon and not taken to the door.

A person driving a car uses it without a license or insurance and almost kills someone and only gets probation for a year? In what world does it make sense to permit someone to use a car like a deadly weapon without anything serious happening? Ours, I guess. Bless our hearts for caring more for cars than we do for people and their safety.

Please, Nov. 8 come soon. These political ads are about to drive me nuts.

You would think that ESPNU has been doing it long enough to be able to have their sound corrected. Geez!

Attended ECU Percussion concert Friday night. The old order changeth, yielding place to new. Thank goodness the student-led Pirate Steel Band was there.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

