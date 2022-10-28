ECU-BYU Gameday: Numbers game

East Carolina will play its first Friday game of the season at 8 p.m. against BYU in Provo, Utah, in a nonconference game. ECU is coming off two wins, while BYU is stuck in a three-game losing streak.

Here are some numbers to keep in mind for Friday’s game.

3

This will be the third game between the two programs, with each team winning at home. BYU earned a 45-38 home victory in 2015, and the Pirates won 33-17 in Greenville in 2017.

This will be ECU coach Mike Houston’s first meeting with the Cougars, while BYU coach Kalani Sitake will get his second crack at the Pirates after the 2017 loss.

6

ECU is plus-six in the turnover margin this season after it forced a season-high four takeaways in last week’s win over UCF.

The Pirates have forced nine fumbles and recovered five, while intercepting eight passes. Quarterback Holton Ahlers has thrown five interceptions and ECU has lost two fumbles this season.

At plus-four, BYU has a positive turnover mark as well. The Cougars have six interceptions and three fumble recoveries, while throwing three picks and losing a pair of fumbles.

5

ECU is 5-0 when quarterback Holton Ahlers doesn’t throw an interception.

It goes without saying that a team’s success is tied to the play of its quarterback, and ECU is no different. Ahlers threw two interceptions in losses to N.C. State and Tulane, while throwing one pick in a loss to Navy.

Ahlers had a clean game with no turnovers in wins over Campbell, Old Dominion, South Florida, Memphis and Central Florida.

This is the second time this season that Ahlers has a two-game streak without throwing an interception.

2

That’s how many consecutive weeks ECU has had the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the week.

Julius Wood earned the honor after the four-overtime win against Memphis when he returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown. Wood also had a career-high 11 tackles in the win.

It was the first pick-six for the Pirates since Malik Fleming returned one for a touchdown against South Florida last season.

Jireh Wilson was the conference’s top defensive player this week after his outing against UCF. Wilson grabbed his second interception of the season and later recovered a fumble. Wilson also added three tackles.

1

ECU has one winning season against nonconference opponents under coach Mike Houston.

The Pirates are 2-1 this season in nonconference play, with wins against Campbell and Old Dominion and a loss to N.C. State. A win against BYU on Friday would give the Pirates their second winning record in such games under Houston.

Houston’s Pirates had a 3-1 record in nonconference games in 2019, and it was the first winning mark since 2014.

33

ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers needs 33 completions to become the school’s all-time leader. Shane Carden, who has been surpassed by Ahlers in a number of categories this season, leads the current Pirates QB by 32 completions.

Carden’s 110 total touchdowns mark is also in danger, as Ahlers has 109 combined rushing and passing scores.

Meanwhile, Ahlers closing in on the career rushing mark for an ECU quarterback and needs 108 yards to pass Leander Green (1977-79).