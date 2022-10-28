Oct. 28 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Shred event

A free shred event sponsored by Civic Federal Credit Union and Local Government Federal Credit Union will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at Greenville Public Works, 1500 Beatty St. Not for use by business or commercial entities. Limit three boxes or 75 pounds of paper. Call 888-242-0334.

VFW Bingo

Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.

Nature Saturdays

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.

Faculty concert

East Carolina University School of Music will host faculty artist Kwan Yi, along with Ritchie Bui and Jared Joakem, performing piano works by Haydn, Brahms, Debussy, Dvorak, Kirchner and Tchaikovsky at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Hart reunion

The 48th Hart Family Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bum’s Restaurant, 566 Third St., Ayden. It will feature a Dutch lunch, presentations and door prizes. Bring family memorabilia to share on the display table.

Youth Arts Festival

The annual Community Youth Arts Festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature visual and performing arts booths where children can participate in creative activities. It is a joint project of Greenville Recreation & Parks, ECU’s School of Art & Design, the Pitt County Arts Council, and the Arts Education programs of Pitt County Schools. It will be held at J.H. Rose High School in the event of rain.

Gospel program

Backed by the Word Ministry at the Corner of Skinner and Norris streets in Greenville will host a gospel program at 3 p.m. on Sunday with the Anointed Angels of Greenville, The Gospel Crusaders of Kinston and the Gospel Outreach Singers of Kinston. Open to everyone.

USA Dance

USA Dance will hold a Halloween party and open dance from 4:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, “Halloween Eve,” in Stanly Hall, 249 Craven St. in New Bern. Prizes of dance lessons will be awarded for best costume in several categories. Bring a snack to share. Cost is $10 per person.

Honor Card reception

Community Crossroads Center will host a reception for artist and author William Mangum from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday at Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. The event is to kick off the Honor Card holiday season fundraiser for the homeless shelter. A $25 donation for Honor Cards is requested. RSVP to Kim Pontarelli at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunityshelter.org.

Sheri Castle visit

Sheri Castle, host of the PBS Cooking show, The Key Ingredient, and contributing editor for Southern Living magazine, will speak at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Martin Memorial Library, 200 N. Smithwick St., Williamston. Refreshments will be served at 5:30. Books by the author will be available for purchase and signing. The program is presented by the Friends of the Martin Memorial Library and the Martin County Travel and Tourism Authority.

Fort Branch

The 36th Annual Fort Branch Reenactment will be held from 9 a.m. Nov. 5 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, at 2883 Fort Branch Road, Oak City. Visit fortbranchcivilwarsite.com.