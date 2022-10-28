ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching

Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people from five states came to Hattiesburg Saturday for a global strongman competition. They took part in Static Monsters Worldwide at Revolution Fitness. The event is open to all athletes, including those with disabilities. Other similar competitions are taking place in Australia, Japan,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
fox8live.com

Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while. “When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

1988 WLOX Flashback: The Concorde makes a supersonic stop in Mississippi

USM officials say they have made significant investments recently on the campus. Hugh Keeton joins us from one of many Trunk or Treats happening this weekend. Coast volunteers return following Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For some of the Scarlet Pearl employees who participated, it was...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County

Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

USM continued Sunday silent movie tradition in Marsh Auditorium

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - In what has quietly become a tradition of sorts, the University of Southern Mississippi offered the opportunity to frolic in the age of the silent movie. USM cued up its annual silent movie Sunday night in Marsh Auditorium, with guests arriving to watch the 1927 film,...
WDAM-TV

Zoo Boo cancelled Saturday because of inclement weather

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - With the possibility of severe weather looming Saturday, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be closed during normal business operations. In addition to shutting down between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday’s Zoo Boo also will be cancelled. Guests who have purchased tickets for Saturday evening can...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers. Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines. “We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Fatal single car accident in Jackson County

Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Rouses Markets to open new store in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In the spring of 2023, groundbreaking will begin for the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot Rouses Market in Picayune. A press release on Friday states that CEO Donny Rouse has agreed to purchase the River Ridge Shopping Center, which is located at the corner of I-59 and Highway 43 North.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Man bitten by shark off Horn Island

The U.S. Coast Guard tells News 25 a commercial fisherman was bitten by a five-foot shark Thursday. The shark bite happened west of Horn Island. We’re told the man suffered four lacerations above the waist, specifically bites to his side and abdomen. First aid was applied and the injury...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

