BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
BBC
EFL: Championship, League One & Two updates, plus Squad Goals
Burnley have just come so close to nabbing a winner against Reading. Anass Zaroury tries his luck from 12 yards out but Royals keeper Joe Lumley makes the stop. He was named the Championship goalkeeper of the season last term and Lee Nicholls has come up with a big save for Huddersfield here as he denies Tyler Burey.
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic and Scotland striker opens up on fall from grace
Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone". The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston. Griffiths has also opened up to...
Set-Piece Specialists Spurs Win From 2-0 Down After Cornering Bournemouth
Tottenham won 19 corners at the Vitality Stadium and scored from two of them.
CBS Sports
Fulham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line, spread: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 29, 2022
Fulham are riding high as they return to Craven Cottage on a three-game unbeaten run to host Everton on Saturday in an English Premier League match. The Cottagers (5-3-4) are a surprising seventh in the Premier League table after a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) also comes in on a high note after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. That took some heat off manager Frank Lampard, at least temporarily. The Toffees need to find some goals, and Fulham have been giving up plenty. On the other hand, the Cottagers can score with the best of them and face a stingy Toffees back line, so something will have to give Saturday.
Marsch ‘sick of losing’, City sweat on Haaland, Conte’s VAR blast – as it happened
Jesse Marsch expressed anger at Leeds’ poor form while Pep Guardiola revealed his star striker faces a fitness test
ESPN
Callum Wilson strikes twice as Newcastle hammer Aston Villa 4-0
Striker Callum Wilson netted twice and Miguel Almiron scored a sensational second-half strike as fourth-placed Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 at St James' Park on Saturday. Newcastle had a couple of early chances against a Villa side that thrashed Brentford 4-0 last week after sacking manager Steven Gerrard but the...
BBC
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Mikel Arteta delighted with his side's improvement
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is delighted with the improved performance in a 5-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest after losing to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday. MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 30 October on BBC One, BBC...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who is playing like a future Ballon d'Or winner?
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look then pick your own team. As ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
ESPN
Aleksandar Mitrovic frustrated as Fulham held by Everton
Fulham's in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had an off-day as he missed a host of chances in a 0-0 draw with Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Serbia international had 10 attempts but could not add to his tally of nine goals this season as Everton hung on for a point.
BBC
Man Utd: 'Marcus Rashford's form means he starts for England' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
In the past few weeks, I had already gone from thinking that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be at the World Cup to believing he should be on the plane to Qatar. But, based on his performance in Manchester United's win over West Ham, Rashford is more than just a player who 100% has to be in the Three Lions squad.
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
SB Nation
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Lampard says consistency is next step
Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
Match Report: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Pitiful Performance At Anfield
Liverpool were hoping to change their fortunes in the Premier League as they hosted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday night.
Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan
Chelsea still reportedly hold an interest in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.
ESPN
Man United's Antony vows to continue tricks despite 'showboating' criticism
Manchester United's Brazil winger Antony vowed to continue with his tricks after accusations he was "showboating" during his side's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. The 22-year-old who is well-known for his flair produced one incredible 720 degree spin with the ball seemingly glued to his left foot during the Europa League tie.
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
