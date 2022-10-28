Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday. Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged. On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway. Speaking...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Honors First Responders, Healthcare Workers With ‘Hometown Heroes Parade'
Members of the healthcare community, first responders, and law enforcement who risked their lives to serve and protect during the COVID-19 pandemic are being honored Sunday in Miami-Dade County. The county held a Hometown Heroes Parade and Family Fun Fest starting at 11 a.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel and ending...
marquettemessenger.com
Home Court Advantage: MHS Teachers Fill Principal Positions
Rusty Willis, junior, was in Kyle Devine’s Honors Biology class during his freshman year. This year Devine has taken the role of freshman principal. “He was very good at answering questions and making sure we actually understood the material instead of just memorizing things,” Willis said. “He had a lot of very frequent small quizzes, that way he could figure out where you were with the content.”
NBC Miami
Officer Appears to Forcefully Remove Teen From HS Football Game in Miami-Dade
Video published on the social media account Only in Dade appears to show an officer forcefully removing a teenager from a high school game Friday in southwest Miami-Dade. Footage showed the officer, who was not identified, appearing to put his hands on the neck of the male teen while escorting him out of the game between Ferguson and Coral Reef.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New Miami soccer field named in honor of Haitian soccer legend Ernst “ZeNono” Jean-Baptiste
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials has opened a new soccer field and other park improvements at Oak Grove Park. The new soccer field was named “Ernst ‘ZeMono’ Jean-Baptiste Soccer Field”– in honor of the Haitian soccer legend – long revered by the Miami-Dade soccer community for his contributions to the development and promotion of soccer in South Florida.
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
Miami New Times
Nonprofit Group Says Miami Backtracked on Million-Dollar Promise
Last year, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez staged a press conference to present a one-million-dollar check to the Circle of Brotherhood nonprofit organization for its service to the Black community. "The Circle of Brotherhood has been active in this community, helping people for years," Suarez said before handing over the check....
cbs12.com
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
cw34.com
High school teacher accused of months-long romantic relationship with student
A South Florida teacher has been in and out of jail — and "reassigned" away from a classroom — after he was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student. Lavelle Gordon, 29, worked at Hallandale High School since January 2021, teaching English and journalism, and administrators just learned about the situation earlier this month.
NBC Miami
Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood
Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
Click10.com
‘It will be very emotional:’ Parkland school shooter sentencing hearing to be held next week
PARKLAND, Fla. – Next week is the sentencing hearing for confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. A divided jury recommended his punishment be life in prison without parole for shooting and killing 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff members and students with an AR-15-style rifle on Valentine’s Day in 2018.
Miami Mother Arrested For Egging Son To Fight School Kid, Joining The Brawl
Police accused the mother of holding the victim by the jacket and hitting him several times.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Miami Beach passes ordinance banning hair discrimination
Miami Beach has passed an ordinance that will ban race-based hair discrimination in housing, employment, and access to public services and facilities, per NBC News. On Wednesday (October 26), officials announced that the Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discrimination “based on the texture or style of a person’s hair.”
South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover
MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
calleochonews.com
5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway
Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
calleochonews.com
What's good, what's bad— 4 best food halls in Miami
Calling out foodies, try these food halls in Miami on your next trip to the city. Miami is famous for its wild nightlife, pristine beaches, and exotic cuisines. If you’re a foodie who can’t get enough of delicious cusines, the food halls in Miami are all you need.
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
A Florida Woman Laid Down On A Busy Sidewalk For 'Rejection Therapy' & TikTok Is Praising Her
Healing journey's have become a big phenomenon on TikTok, whether it may be advice or just recording your daily routine. A woman in Florida raised the bar as she laid on a yoga mat in public and called it "rejection therapy". A TikToker uploaded the video on October 9 and...
