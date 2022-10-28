Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM cross country team claims Sun Belt championship
FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi woman’s cross country team etched its name not only ion its own history book but also in the annals of the Sun Belt Conference. Four Lady Eagles placed among the top 15 runners and a fifth finished in 16th as...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns forced to settle for consolation prizes after disappointing loss at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — No team wants to accept consolation prizes. As the reigning Sun Belt Conference champion and a program that finished the last two seasons ranked in the top 20 nationally, that’s an especially tough pill to swallow for the UL Ragin' Cajuns. But that's basically all...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people from five states came to Hattiesburg Saturday for a global strongman competition. They took part in Static Monsters Worldwide at Revolution Fitness. The event is open to all athletes, including those with disabilities. Other similar competitions are taking place in Australia, Japan,...
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
WLOX
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 10/28/22
USM officials say they have made significant investments recently on the campus. Hugh Keeton joins us from one of many Trunk or Treats happening this weekend. Coast volunteers return following Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. For some of the Scarlet Pearl employees who participated, it was...
Powerful storms rip through coastal Alabama; 4,000 without power
Approximately 4,000 customers of Baldwin EMC and Alabama Power in Mobile and Baldwin counties are without power after several powerful thunderstorms producing multiple tornado warnings ripped through the coastal area Saturday. The severe weather is expected to last overnight. Morgan Barry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile,...
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
WDAM-TV
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
WDAM-TV
Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers. Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines. “We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a...
WLOX
Storm damage in northwestern Harrison County leaves several without power
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking motorists to tread with caution in northwestern Harrison County as crews begin repairing storm damage. According to the Coast Electric Power Association’s outage map, 61 customers have been affected by the damages as of 2:36 p.m. To stay updated on incoming...
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
WDAM-TV
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 W before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound at Highway 63 are blocked following an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Delays are expected to last through at least 5:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible and use caution when driving in slick conditions. Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/...
Exclusive: Jimmy Hall stops by the WKRG News 5 studio
Ahead of the worldwide release of his new album in Biloxi on Saturday, Jimmy Hall (part of the Wet Willie band) stopped by the WKRG News 5 studio.
wxxv25.com
Man bitten by shark off Horn Island
The U.S. Coast Guard tells News 25 a commercial fisherman was bitten by a five-foot shark Thursday. The shark bite happened west of Horn Island. We’re told the man suffered four lacerations above the waist, specifically bites to his side and abdomen. First aid was applied and the injury...
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Human remains found near Mississippi military training center
Human skeletal remains were discovered near the northern boundary of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Thursday. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks investigating possible illegal game activity made the discovery. MDWFP officials notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
