San Jose, CA

San Jose Spotlight: Union Leaders Call For Ousting Of Santa Clara Mayor

A major union workers group is throwing its support behind a Santa Clara official running to replace current Mayor Lisa Gillmor--who advocated for prevailing wages not to be paid on a major development in the city. The Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, a group...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Mural Honors Life Lost In Mass Shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar's memory with a mural, and two years later that mural is finally up at Salazar's childhood park.
SAN JOSE, CA
Monday Morning News Roundup

The National Weather Service says Monday will be mostly dry with possible hazardous beach conditions, including sneaker waves and rip currents. A cold front will arrive Tuesday, bringing light rain and breezy wind to the area, followed by lingering showers and colder temperatures Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be drier, with possible frost and freezing temperatures overnight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the...
OAKLAND, CA
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School

SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
SAN MATEO, CA
Traffic Collision Has City Streets Blocked Saturday Afternoon

SAN BRUNO (BCN) Some city streets in San Bruno are blocked late Saturday afternoon due to a traffic collision, according to police there. The incident is in the intersection of San Bruno and San Mateo avenues, as of 5 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further...
SAN BRUNO, CA
Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims

San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Grit & Grind | Scrappy Dublin Notches Upset; Campolindo Moves To 9-0

Dublin Football Qualifies For NCS Playoffs With Clutch Win Over Livermore While Campolindo Wraps Up Another League Title •. As wins go, Dublin High’s Friday night upset triumph over visiting Livermore was a monumental one. It made Dublin football eligible for the North Coast Section playoffs that begin Nov....
DUBLIN, CA

