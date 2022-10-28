Read full article on original website
Three Florida Fentanyl Dealers Sentenced To Federal Prison
Three Fentanyl dealers in Florida have been sentenced to federal prison after operating a drug ring out of an Express Inn Motel. Marvin “MJ” Mitchell, 36, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Christopher Hughes, 44, Clearwater, to 8 years in
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
NBC Miami
Teen Threatened to Blow Up Central Florida School Because She Was ‘Bored': Police
Police arrested a 13-year-old girl this week who allegedly threatened to blow up her central Florida school after telling police she was "bored." NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported the teen was arrested Wednesday after writing "I am gonna blow up this school" with the date "11.5.2022" on the bathroom of Boone Middle School in Haines City.
hernandosun.com
Hernando drone team makes rescues, assesses hurricane damage in DeSoto County
FL-UAS 4 a joint drone team composed of personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) and the Hernando Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped authorities in DeSoto County search for victims, assess road, bridge and flooding damage and create disaster area maps in the days following Hurricane Ian. Known as FL-UAS 4, the deployment was the joint regional drone team’s first assignment since it was established and recognized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in May.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
FHP investigating fatal crash north of Plant City
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hillsborough County, north of Plant City.
Florida inmate tries to stab deputies with plunger, sheriff says
A Florida inmate faces more charges after he attacked several detention deputies with a broken plunger Thursday, authorities said.
Florida police say semi-truck packed with drugs was brought in from California every week
A drug ring brought drugs inside a semi-truck driven from California to the Tampa, Florida, area at least once per week since January, authorities said.
6 shot at Florida nightclub, deputies say
Six people were shot at a Florida nightclub Saturday morning, according to deputies.
Gun seized at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland was ‘ghost gun’
A 15-year-old was accused of bringing a gun to Tenoroc High School in Lakeland, along with a magazine full of a dozen rounds, that cannot be traced, authorities said.
Tampa police looking for armed robber who killed man’s dachshund
Tampa police are looking for a man who shot another man's dog during a robbery Friday night.
10NEWS
Faces of Fentanyl: Families left behind share their thoughts on combating the crisis
TAMPA, Fla. — The overdose crisis is getting worse and the drug, fentanyl, is a big reason why. It's cheap, extremely addictive and 100 times stronger than morphine. 10 Tampa Bay hosted a discussion with a group of people who lost loved ones due to an overdose. None of them knew the drugs they bought were laced with fentanyl.
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
Deputies: Dunkin manager in Highlands violated pre-trial release conditions by working with teens
A Dunkin' Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Spend a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, or tour Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, at upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — From spending a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, to a personal tour of Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, these are just some of the unique experiences up for grabs at the upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals. News Channel 8’s Melissa Marino is helping host the event on […]
niceville.com
Florida man found with $1 million cash during traffic stop sentenced to prison
FLORIDA — An Orlando man has been sentenced to over six years for money laundering conspiracy after being stopped while transporting over $1 million in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Senior U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew has sentenced Jason Pagan-Reyes, 40, of Orlando, to six...
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
