Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area
The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower
MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
WSVN-TV
Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A natural gas leak led to an evacuation in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood. Pembroke Pines Police on Saturday afternoon advised those who live and work near Northwest 99th Avenue and Johnson Street to leave. The evacuation was lifted after officials deemed the area safe. It...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Honoring First Responders, Healthcare Workers With ‘Hometown Heroes Parade'
Members of the healthcare community, first responders, and law enforcement who risked their lives to serve and protect during the COVID-19 pandemic are being honored Sunday in Miami-Dade County. The county held a Hometown Heroes Parade and Family Fun Fest starting at 11 a.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel and ending...
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
communitynewspapers.com
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Miami Xfinity Internet Customers
Xfinity customers in Miami will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing South Florida customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
WSVN-TV
Rescuers use harnesses to pull 3 from stuck elevator at Government Center
MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of three people after an elevator became stuck in a downtown Miami building. City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the elevator entrapment at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, located along the 100 block of Northwest First Street, at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.
travelnoire.com
Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami
A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava to back Democratic Miami-Dade candidates at early voting sites Saturday
She’s also advocating for a Miami Beach referendum allowing a larger Miami Beach hotel to replace the renowned Deauville Hotel, which is being torn down. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is campaigning with three Democratic candidates and in support of a city referendum Saturday at early voting sites around the county.
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Click10.com
Polls close in polarizing Brazilian presidential election
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Polls have closed in Brazil in one of the nation’s most divisive elections in recent history. Over 156 million Brazilians were eligible to vote. With just over 50 percent of votes counted so far, right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has a slim lead of less than one percentage point.
Click10.com
Videos show crooks test security of Pinecrest homeowner with military experience
PINECREST, Fla. – William Alger said his security system recently had a group of crooks looking like fools in Pinecrest. Alger said watching the surveillance videos of them sometimes makes him laugh. “They had no idea this house was ready.”. Alger said he has lived near the intersection of...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
tamaractalk.com
Law Enforcement Union Turns Out at Polls to Urge Tamarac Mayor’s Re-election
Mayor Michelle J. Gomez with IUPA President Matt Cowart at the Tamarac Library. Members of the International Union of Police Associations local stationed themselves at Tamarac Library’s early voting site Friday and urged residents to re-elect Mayor Michelle Gomez, union officials said. A statement issued by I.U.P.A. Local 6020...
