Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
President Biden Visits Florida and Praises Governor DeSantis for Handling of Hurricane and Cleanup Operations
Biden and DeSantis on October 5Twitter of RonFilipkowski. On October 5, President Joe Biden visited Florida to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis and to witness first hand the cleanup operation that's been mounted in the Sunshine State since Hurricane Ian brought devastation last week.
Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Wrote to Senate Asking for Help, but Neither Voted for Disaster Funding Bill
Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that on September 30, Florida's Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, asking for money on behalf of their state to assist with the cleanup operation after Hurricane Ian.
Trump taunts Ron DeSantis, sharing a video claiming the Florida governor would be destroyed trying to run against him
Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social. He shared a post claiming he'd easily defeat DeSantis, writing "I AGREE." Their rivalry is heating up amid rumors they could both run for presidency in 2024. Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Florida Gov....
Trump's niece believes he will 'take revenge' on DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again
Mary Trump is under the impression that her uncle Donald Trump will take revenge on Florida Governor DeSantis if he is ever elected to the White House again. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former U.S. President President Donald Trump.Doug Mills / Getty Images.
Washington Examiner
Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
Man Says He Got Paid To Help 'Coordinate' Ron DeSantis' Migrant Trips In Texas
The migrant said a woman paid him $700 for work which included distributing her business cards and giving haircuts to migrants.
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Miami’s radicalization is astonishing: Cuban Americans won’t get off the Trump train | Opinion
Cuban Americans in Miami are proving Donald Trump right on one issue.
Darren Soto Looks Headed Back to Congress in Central Florida
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., the most politically prominent member of Central Florida’s growing Puerto Rican community, is a strong favorite to win a fourth term in Congress. While he is only 44, Soto has been on the political stage for more than a decade and a half. Soto...
Trump to hold Florida rally for Rubio
Former President Trump will hold a rally with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) just two days before Election Day for the midterms. Trump said in a release through his Save America PAC that he will hold a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Miami on Sunday, Nov. 6, to support Rubio, who is running for reelection against Rep. Val Demings (D).
Donald Trump snubbed Ron DeSantis, icing him out of the lineup for his Florida rally
Donald Trump left Ron DeSantis off the guest list for his Florida rally, days out from the midterms. This means any DeSantis campaign event on the same day must compete with Trump's for airtime. Trump's announcement was "an elbow to Ron's throat," a source close to DeSantis told Politico. Former...
How Ron DeSantis Blew Up Black-Held Congressional Districts and May Have Broken Florida Law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
