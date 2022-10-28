Arsenal, Barcelona And Bayern Munich Maintain Perfect Starts In Women's Champions League

England midfielder Georgia Stanway scored two late goals, including a 98th-minute winner, as Bayern came from 2-0 down to beat Benfica 3-2 in Portugal.

Barcelona followed up last week's 9-0 win over Benfica by thrashing Rosengard 4-1 in Sweden on Thursday night.

Aitana Bonmati Conca and Mariona Caldentey each scored twice to help Barca stay top in Group D of the Women's Champions League.

Bayern Munich also maintained their perfect start in Group D on Thursday but their victory was less straightforward.

England midfielder Georgia Stanway scored two late goals, including a 98th-minute winner, as Bayern came from 2-0 down to beat Benfica 3-2 in Portugal.

In Group C, Arsenal made it two wins from two games by beating Zurich 3-1 in front of over 5,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium.

Jordan Nobbs scored Arsenal's opener before Lina Hurtig bagged a brace.

Arsenal's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 3-1 win over Zurich IMAGO/Action Plus/Katie Chan

Last season's champions, Lyon, are still without a win in Group C after drawing 1-1 with Juventus in Turin.

More than 7,000 supporters were at Juventus Stadium where USWNT star Lindsey Horan fired Lyon ahead midway through the first half.

Juventus equalized with a Melvine Malard own goal.