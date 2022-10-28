Will UMass football win again? How sustainable is UMass hockey’s doninance?

Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Daily Collegian
Gregoire: What UMass needs to do to be successful in the Atlantic 10 tournament
The Massachusetts field hockey team had a dominant regular season, but a 3-2 loss to Northeastern to end the regular season shows that it has a few things to clean up before the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Minutewomen (13-5, 6-1 A-10) are the host sight of the tournament, which comes...
Daily Collegian
UMass’ exhibition with Assumption leads to a family reunion
Lynne-Ann Kokoski remembers when Amanda Mieczkowski would come watch her games in a baby carrier. Before Kokoski became an assistant coach for the Massachusetts women’s basketball team, she was scoring 2,000 points at Smith Academy in Hatfield, Mass. Then it was off to Bryant University to play college ball.
Daily Collegian
Araujo: Takeaways from UMass’ 77-57 exhibition win against Assumption
The Massachusetts women’s basketball team returned to action on Sunday when it hosted Assumption for an exhibition match at the Mullins Center. UMass took care of business, winning 77-57 against the Division II university. Here are some of the takeaways from that game:. Destiney Philoxy inactive and wearing a...
Daily Collegian
UMass shows strong offense in 5-1 victory over RPI
The Massachusetts club hockey team played a physically tough game and dominated the goal scoring in its 5-1 win over RPI on Friday night. An offensive explosion came from the Minutemen (8-3), putting up five goals on a struggling Engineers team. The win did not come without their strong defensive effort as well, only allowing a single goal through 60 minutes of play.
Daily Collegian
Fran O’Leary praises senior class in UMass senior day victory
Senior day couldn’t have been scripted any more dramatically for the Massachusetts men’s soccer team in its home win against Dayton on Saturday. Five seniors were honored before the Minutemen (7-3-7, 2-1-5 Atlantic 10) overcame the odds and scored a last-minute winner to beat the Flyers (9-3-4, 3-2-3 A-10), who had only lost one game thus far and got votes in the national top-25 poll this week.
Daily Collegian
UMass loses 2-1 in overtime to Merrimack
NORTH ANDOVER — The Massachusetts hockey team suffered its first defeat of the season at the hands of Merrimack Saturday night, falling 2-1 in overtime. The game featured what was expected of a Merrimack-UMass matchup; a physical, low scoring battle. No. 5 UMass (5-1-1, 1-1 Hockey East) ended its five-game win streak against Merrimack (4-3-0, 2-1 HEA) going back to last season, and also ended its five-game win streak from this season, that began against Denver.
Daily Collegian
UMass running backs falter in second half in loss to New Mexico State
In a season that has been full of ups and mostly downs for the Massachusetts football team, the running backs once again showed that they were the barometer for success in its loss to New Mexico State University on Saturday afternoon. Ellis Merriweather and Kay’Ron Adams were the two running...
Daily Collegian
Dayton knocks out UMass in first round of Atlantic 10 tournament
The Massachusetts women’s soccer team could not get it done in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament in front of a big Dayton crowd on Friday night. Although the score was 2-0 in favor of the Flyers (15-3-1, 8-2 A-10), the Minutewomen (5-9-5, 4-4-2 A-10) played well.
Daily Collegian
UMass picks up crucial win over Dayton, 2-1
With under a minute remaining in Saturday’s game against Dayton and with the score tied 1-1, it looked like the Massachusetts men’s soccer team would fail to get the win it desperately needed to keep its Atlantic 10 tournament hopes alive. However, with just 18 seconds left in...
Daily Collegian
UMass drops homecoming game 23-13 to New Mexico State
The New Mexico State Aggies spoiled homecoming weekend for the Massachusetts football team with a 23-13 victory, with UMass (1-7) failing to score a single point after the second quarter. Falling to 1-7, UMass hit rock bottom of the FBS. The Aggies (3-5) scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to bury the Minutemen, allowing just 85 total offensive yards in the second half.
Journal Inquirer
Denny’s closes its doors
Two Denny’s restaurants closed abruptly in the past few weeks, one in Enfield and a subsequent site in Vernon, without warning to local officials or customers. When the first restaurant closed last month in Enfield, a sign was posted on the door directing customers to other Denny’s restaurants in the state, including the Vernon location.
