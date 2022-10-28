Will UMass football win again? How sustainable is UMass hockey’s doninance?

Senior day couldn’t have been scripted any more dramatically for the Massachusetts men’s soccer team in its home win against Dayton on Saturday. Five seniors were honored before the Minutemen (7-3-7, 2-1-5 Atlantic 10) overcame the odds and scored a last-minute winner to beat the Flyers (9-3-4, 3-2-3 A-10), who had only lost one game thus far and got votes in the national top-25 poll this week.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO