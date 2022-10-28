ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Will UMass football win again? How sustainable is UMass hockey’s doninance?

By Joey Aliberti, Colin McCarthy, Johnny Depin
Daily Collegian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Daily Collegian

UMass’ exhibition with Assumption leads to a family reunion

Lynne-Ann Kokoski remembers when Amanda Mieczkowski would come watch her games in a baby carrier. Before Kokoski became an assistant coach for the Massachusetts women’s basketball team, she was scoring 2,000 points at Smith Academy in Hatfield, Mass. Then it was off to Bryant University to play college ball.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Araujo: Takeaways from UMass’ 77-57 exhibition win against Assumption

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team returned to action on Sunday when it hosted Assumption for an exhibition match at the Mullins Center. UMass took care of business, winning 77-57 against the Division II university. Here are some of the takeaways from that game:. Destiney Philoxy inactive and wearing a...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass shows strong offense in 5-1 victory over RPI

The Massachusetts club hockey team played a physically tough game and dominated the goal scoring in its 5-1 win over RPI on Friday night. An offensive explosion came from the Minutemen (8-3), putting up five goals on a struggling Engineers team. The win did not come without their strong defensive effort as well, only allowing a single goal through 60 minutes of play.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Fran O’Leary praises senior class in UMass senior day victory

Senior day couldn’t have been scripted any more dramatically for the Massachusetts men’s soccer team in its home win against Dayton on Saturday. Five seniors were honored before the Minutemen (7-3-7, 2-1-5 Atlantic 10) overcame the odds and scored a last-minute winner to beat the Flyers (9-3-4, 3-2-3 A-10), who had only lost one game thus far and got votes in the national top-25 poll this week.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass loses 2-1 in overtime to Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER — The Massachusetts hockey team suffered its first defeat of the season at the hands of Merrimack Saturday night, falling 2-1 in overtime. The game featured what was expected of a Merrimack-UMass matchup; a physical, low scoring battle. No. 5 UMass (5-1-1, 1-1 Hockey East) ended its five-game win streak against Merrimack (4-3-0, 2-1 HEA) going back to last season, and also ended its five-game win streak from this season, that began against Denver.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass running backs falter in second half in loss to New Mexico State

In a season that has been full of ups and mostly downs for the Massachusetts football team, the running backs once again showed that they were the barometer for success in its loss to New Mexico State University on Saturday afternoon. Ellis Merriweather and Kay’Ron Adams were the two running...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Dayton knocks out UMass in first round of Atlantic 10 tournament

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team could not get it done in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament in front of a big Dayton crowd on Friday night. Although the score was 2-0 in favor of the Flyers (15-3-1, 8-2 A-10), the Minutewomen (5-9-5, 4-4-2 A-10) played well.
DAYTON, OH
Daily Collegian

UMass picks up crucial win over Dayton, 2-1

With under a minute remaining in Saturday’s game against Dayton and with the score tied 1-1, it looked like the Massachusetts men’s soccer team would fail to get the win it desperately needed to keep its Atlantic 10 tournament hopes alive. However, with just 18 seconds left in...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass drops homecoming game 23-13 to New Mexico State

The New Mexico State Aggies spoiled homecoming weekend for the Massachusetts football team with a 23-13 victory, with UMass (1-7) failing to score a single point after the second quarter. Falling to 1-7, UMass hit rock bottom of the FBS. The Aggies (3-5) scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to bury the Minutemen, allowing just 85 total offensive yards in the second half.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Journal Inquirer

Denny’s closes its doors

Two Denny’s restaurants closed abruptly in the past few weeks, one in Enfield and a subsequent site in Vernon, without warning to local officials or customers. When the first restaurant closed last month in Enfield, a sign was posted on the door directing customers to other Denny’s restaurants in the state, including the Vernon location.
ENFIELD, CT

Community Policy