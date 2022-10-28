Read full article on original website
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Rare Massive Jellyfish Are Being Found On Emerald Coast Florida Beaches After Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian, visitors to the Emerald Coast of Florida have seen some rare massive jellyfish called "pink meanies" on the shore, and they can be up to three feet wide!. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Facebook page, their scientific name is Drynonema larsoni. They were...
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
Hundreds of thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don't have electricity or water. But Babcock Ranch, north of Fort Myers, was designed and built to withstand the most powerful storms.
Florida mismatch: Numbers reveal big DeSantis advantage over Crist in governor's race
Florida’s unusually lopsided governor’s race is barreling into the final week with the scales heavily weighted in favor of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has some big advantages over Democrat Charlie Crist. When it comes to fundraising and other key ingredients of a successful campaign, the race may...
Monster 12-Foot Alligator Shows Up On Florida’s Delray Beach
Beachgoers in Florida were shocked to find a monster alligator on the shore of Delray Beach, about 50 miles north of Miami, last week. According to Newsweek, the gator measured almost 12 feet long. While alligators are almost entirely freshwater creatures, they will make trips through brackish water, and on...
Ron DeSantis Was Finally Ordered To Turn Over Records Related To Flights After His Martha's Vineyard Migrant Stunt
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration did not comply with state public records laws, a judge ruled this Tuesday, October 25th. As reported by CNN, DeSantis was ordered to turn over records regarding flights taking illegal migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Controversial...
These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes
In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
Washington Examiner
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
UF cracks down on indoor protests ahead of vote on next president
The big story: UF’s president search remains the highlight, with trustees poised to consider the lone finalist when they gather in early November. Current president Kent Fuchs is making preparations for that meeting, in light of the activities that took place when candidate U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse visited campus. He’s reinstituted the ban on protests inside buildings.
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
WESH
Fact-checking claims made in the Florida governor debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist may both be claiming a victory in Monday night's fiery debate. Early in the debate, DeSantis defended reopening schools in the fall of the pandemic's first year by pointing to the new national report card on schools from the National Assessment of Educational Progress from the National Center For Education Statistics.
