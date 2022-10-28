ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes

In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
UF cracks down on indoor protests ahead of vote on next president

The big story: UF’s president search remains the highlight, with trustees poised to consider the lone finalist when they gather in early November. Current president Kent Fuchs is making preparations for that meeting, in light of the activities that took place when candidate U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse visited campus. He’s reinstituted the ban on protests inside buildings.
Fact-checking claims made in the Florida governor debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist may both be claiming a victory in Monday night's fiery debate. Early in the debate, DeSantis defended reopening schools in the fall of the pandemic's first year by pointing to the new national report card on schools from the National Assessment of Educational Progress from the National Center For Education Statistics.
