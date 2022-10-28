Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
CNN — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in “ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic” – warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
thecentersquare.com
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
Washington Examiner
List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024
As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
POLITICO
Ryan runs red to save Senate Dems
LOSING RACE OR SAVING GRACE? — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has convinced Republicans that he’s enough of a threat that they’ve poured money into the open-seat Ohio Senate race, and in a twisted vote of confidence, his own party hasn’t followed suit. But win or lose,...
Colorado Senate debate explodes as Bennet tells O'Dea, 'You're a liar'
The two candidates in the closely watched Colorado Senate race went on the attack in a second debate Friday, after an uneventful first debate Tuesday. Sen. Michael Bennet accused Republican opponent Joe O'Dea of being a "liar" after O'Dea sought to portray his record in Washington as ineffective and closely aligned with President Biden and national Democrats.
On the Record: Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt
Editor's Note: This is one in a series of "On the Record" pieces highlighting the policy stances of candidates running for major offices in the 2022 Nevada election. Click here for additional election coverage. For more information on the policy positions of Laxalt’s opponent, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, click here.
Fourteen members of Laxalt family endorse Democratic rival, Cortez Masto, in Senate race
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s family announced Wednesday that they would collectively endorse his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, in the heated race for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat. The three-page letter, obtained by The Nevada Independent, does not mention...
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
The Senate Passed the Sunshine Protection Act -- Here's What That Means for Daylight Savings
According to a CBS News poll conducted in March 2022, 46% of U.S. citizens want Daylight Savings Time to be the permanent standard time, 33% prefer the current standard time all year round, and 21% are okay with the clock switching. The 46% may have their way now that the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 is being considered.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans pump more money into New Hampshire Senate race
(The Center Square) – With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, national Republicans are pumping new money into New Hampshire to back far-right Republican Don Bolduc’s bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has announced that it plans to spend...
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
American voters are angry -- good for turnout, bad for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry.
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 1
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years
Voters in Iowa have already begun filling out their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is whether to send Republican Chuck Grassley back for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which was long seen as a competitive between the two major political parties. Grassley, though, is running in the closest race he has had since his first election to the Senate in 1980.
