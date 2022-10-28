ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

The Police Chief Saga: An Op-Ed From Mike Geniella

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Cal Fire’s parceled tribal co-management offer in JDSF ‘not the vision of equal co-management’ local activists hoped for

FORT BRAGG, CA, 10/29/22 — Protests against reopened timber harvest plans (THPs) in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) continued in Fort Bragg last week when dozens gathered in a march to the local Cal Fire office. The latest flash point was a letter from Cal Fire’s newly appointed tribal point of contact for JDSF, which illuminated the discrepancies between activists’ and the state’s understandings of tribal co-management.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert

A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Man Pleads “No Contest” in Santa Rosa Gang Shooting

A man is pleading no contest to charges related to a 2019 gang shooting in Santa Rosa. Edward Beltran entered his plea on October 20th to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle and mayhem. Beltran, who was 17 at the time but charged as an adult, will be sentenced on February 15th. The shooting happened in June of 2019 when people in an SUV got into an argument with a 21-year-old man who had been walking near Jacobs park. Beltran got out of the vehicle and shot the man while also hitting three bystanders, including an 11-year old boy. All the victims survived.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Domestic Water Restrictions Drag On, the Potter Valley Project Problem, a Candidate’s Qualifications are Scrutinized—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting

The RVCWD Board of Directors met on October 20, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery and Possession of a Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for possessing a Ghost Gun and attempted robbery after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. On Saturday night, police noticed two vehicles speeding and tailgating near West Steele Lane and Apache street. Officers stopped the lead car and recognized a passenger as Carlos Lopez, who was photographed earlier in the day due to his involvement in an attempted robbery. Lopez was detained and officers found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with an additional 30-round extended magazine hidden in his sweatshirt pocket. Lopez was arrested for multiple weapons violations and was later charged with three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Winery events may soon get a closer look from County

photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes.   On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission.   Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards.   The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation.   If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum

Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!

Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
SAUSALITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy