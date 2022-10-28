ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate

(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Ryan runs red to save Senate Dems

LOSING RACE OR SAVING GRACE? — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has convinced Republicans that he’s enough of a threat that they’ve poured money into the open-seat Ohio Senate race, and in a twisted vote of confidence, his own party hasn’t followed suit. But win or lose,...
OHIO STATE
MyStateline.com

Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections, with each largely echoing their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. In an untelevised debate...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans pump more money into New Hampshire Senate race

(The Center Square) – With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, national Republicans are pumping new money into New Hampshire to back far-right Republican Don Bolduc’s bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has announced that it plans to spend...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Nevada Senate

Republican challenger: Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Along with the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Nevada’s Senate race is poised to determine which party controls the Senate beginning in January. The contest pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. [
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy