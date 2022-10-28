Read full article on original website
Audacy Investigates: Will local movie theaters survive or drown in a sea of streams?
Restaurants, barber shops and shopping centers have reopened and put the darkest days of the pandemic behind them. But what about the local movie theater?
How To Secure a Rich Partner
Earlier this week former star of TV series Friends, Matthew Perry, shared his qualms about dating as a filthy rich man. Apparently, there’s one quality a lot of women are missing in regard to love. “The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be...
Fashion, K-Pop Events Canceled and Postponed as South Korea Mourns for Tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul
On the night of October 29, the streets of Itaewon — the go-to district for partying in Seoul, South Korea — were filled with crowds as the city entered its first maskless Halloweekeend since the COVID-19 pandemic. With tens of thousands of people flooding the streets, a narrow alleyway was packed to the point where witnesses said it became hard to move or breathe, resulting in a tragic crowd surge where more than 150 people died.
