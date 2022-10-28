On the night of October 29, the streets of Itaewon — the go-to district for partying in Seoul, South Korea — were filled with crowds as the city entered its first maskless Halloweekeend since the COVID-19 pandemic. With tens of thousands of people flooding the streets, a narrow alleyway was packed to the point where witnesses said it became hard to move or breathe, resulting in a tragic crowd surge where more than 150 people died.

