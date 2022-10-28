ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

How To Secure a Rich Partner

Earlier this week former star of TV series Friends, Matthew Perry, shared his qualms about dating as a filthy rich man. Apparently, there’s one quality a lot of women are missing in regard to love. “The next person I really take seriously is somebody that I’m going to be...
Hypebae

Fashion, K-Pop Events Canceled and Postponed as South Korea Mourns for Tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul

On the night of October 29, the streets of Itaewon — the go-to district for partying in Seoul, South Korea — were filled with crowds as the city entered its first maskless Halloweekeend since the COVID-19 pandemic. With tens of thousands of people flooding the streets, a narrow alleyway was packed to the point where witnesses said it became hard to move or breathe, resulting in a tragic crowd surge where more than 150 people died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy