Flea pleads with winless Lakers not to waste LeBron James’ final years

Flea with the plea!

The legendary bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is less than impressed with the Lakers’ winless start and delivered a dire message for general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday.

“Either blow it all up and rebuild, or mortgage the future to fix the lack chemistry and skill on this basketball team,” Flea tweeted .

Flea, whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary, petitioned not to let another season “meander its way down the drain” and waste the remaining years of star player LeBron James’ career.

In recent days, James posted a cryptic message on social media that have some questioning about how long he will last in purple and yellow.

The Lakers superstar signed a two-year extension worth $97.1 million with the Lakers in September. He’s projected to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024-25 season.

Dear Rob Pelinka, do something now. Either blow it all up and rebuild, or mortgage the future to fix the lack chemistry and skill on this basketball team. Do not let another season meander its way down the drain, wasting the great Lebron James’ sunset of his career. @Lakers — Flea (@flea333) October 27, 2022

The Lakers sought actor Will Smith to talk to the team in an effort to turn around their horrendous start to the season, but die-hard fans as a whole are not pleased with the current state of the team, Flea included.

Since Lebron’s tenure on the team began, the team has only won one NBA title during the bubble season in 2019-2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last season, the Lakers finished 42-30 and were in seventh place in the Western Conference playoffs. Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

James has been on the Lakers since 2018 after opting out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and becoming an unrestricted free agent. NBAE via Getty Images

Fans attempted to cash in on the 60-year-old’s frustration with the Lakers and offered an opportunity to jump ship, but Flea is sticking by his team’s side.

“Not if I lived a hundred million years,” Flea responded when told he’d be welcomed to cheer for the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.