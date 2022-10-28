Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Massive McGregor jokes he’s “about 265” pounds, shares his new timeline for UFC return
Conor McGregor is still in the Dominican Republic, where he’s busy filming the highly anticipated remake of the Patrick Swayze classic Road House. But ‘The Notorious’ is eager to get back home so he can start a training camp and return to the UFC early in 2023.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
PWMania
Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look
Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
ringsidenews.com
Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return
Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Leaves Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Acquisition
A WWE Hall of Famer has deleted his Twitter account following the purchase of the social media platform by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Over the past few months, Elon Musk has been causing controversy in the social media world with his attempts to buy Twitter. His lofty aspiration for “civilisation to have a common digital town square” has sparked concerns that he would allow conspiracy theories and hate speech to proliferate on the platform even more than it already does.
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
