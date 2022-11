Omaha, Neb. -- Entering the final match of the regular season the Bluejays and Friars have their postseason hopes on the line. A win for either team clinches a spot in the BIG EAST Tournament, while a draw benefits Creighton and eliminates Providence. The match will begin at 6:00 p.m. (CT) and can be watched online at Flofc.com.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO