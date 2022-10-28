ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season....
TAMPA, FL
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1

Vegas0011—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, WPG (Interference), 7:47; Dillon, WPG (Tripping), 15:32. Second Period_None. Penalties_Morrissey, WPG (Cross Checking), 5:40. Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Pionk, Barron), 0:13. 2, Vegas, Stone 3 (Eichel), 7:13. Penalties_Kessel, LV (Hooking), 15:12. Overtime_3, Vegas, Eichel 4 (Theodore, Stone), 4:53. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-4-13-4_25. Vegas...
Panthers visit the Coyotes after Verhaeghe's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (5-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-5-1, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Arizona went 25-50-7 overall and 11-27-3 in home games...
TEMPE, AZ
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3

Chicago1110—3 Minnesota won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Chicago, McCabe 1 (Lafferty, Tinordi), 6:39. 2, Minnesota, Boldy 4 (Hartman), 7:01. 3, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Steel, Dewar), 10:52. Penalties_Murphy, CHI (Tripping), 2:46. Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 5 (Roos, Kurashev), 10:27. Penalties_Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 5:36; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 5:36; Hartman, MIN (Roughing),...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
WASHINGTON STATE
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
Edmonton hosts Nashville following Hyman's 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators after Zach Hyman's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers' 3-2 win. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 at home last season....
NASHVILLE, TN
Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as...
ANAHEIM, CA
Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kraken visit the Flames in Pacific Division action

Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total...
SEATTLE, WA
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
ANAHEIM, CA
Dallas 49, Chicago 29

Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 10:18. Dal_Lamb 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 5:19. Chi_Fields 3 run (Santos kick), 13:41. Dal_Pollard 18 run (Maher kick), 10:50. Dal_Ferguson 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:48. Chi_Harry 17 pass from Fields (Santos kick), :40. Chi_FG Santos 36, :00. Third Quarter. Chi_Herbert 12...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS — GREEN BAY: WR Allen Lazard, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Baylon Spector, OL Spencer Brown, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Brandin Bryant.
NEW YORK STATE
Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
TEXAS STATE
Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17

Buf_Knox 1 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 3:34. Buf_Diggs 26 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 14:53. GB_Doubs 19 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:15. Buf_McKenzie 7 run (Bass kick), 1:54. Buf_FG Bass 42, :00. Third Quarter. GB_FG Crosby 38, 10:20. Buf_FG Bass 38, 5:59. Fourth Quarter. GB_Toure 37 pass from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland 121, N.Y. Knicks 108

NEW YORK (108) Barrett 6-10 0-0 15, Randle 5-13 5-10 15, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 8-19 0-1 16, Fournier 6-9 1-2 16, Toppin 4-7 0-0 9, Hartenstein 6-10 0-0 12, Reddish 3-6 0-0 7, Quickley 2-7 2-3 7, Rose 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 45-92 8-16 108. CLEVELAND (121) E.Mobley...
CLEVELAND, OH
Anaheim 4, Toronto 3

Anaheim1021—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Nylander, Marner), 4:23 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Lundestrom, Grant), 11:23. 3, Toronto, Malgin 2 (Robertson, Nylander), 17:50. Second Period_None. Third Period_4, Toronto, Jarnkrok 2 (Kerfoot, Brodie), 0:45 (sh). 5, Anaheim, Zegras 5 (Terry), 7:24. 6, Anaheim, Kulikov 1 (Vatrano, Shattenkirk), 13:01. Overtime_7,...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Pitching Comparison

PhiladelphiaSyndergaard(R)8:03p0-01.691-01-09.12.89. TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Boston 112, Washington 94

Percentages: FG .388, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Beal 2-7, Avdija 1-1, Schakel 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Todd 0-1, Morris 0-2, Barton 0-3, Porzingis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Beal, Gafford, Goodwin, Hachimura). Turnovers: 8...
WASHINGTON STATE

