Powering the Next Generation of Revenue Operations: Swantide Raises $7M Seed Investment from Menlo Ventures, Scribble Ventures and Burst Capital

Related
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
zycrypto.com
Web3 marketing solution WOM Protocol announces partnership with crypto agency, BR Group
WOM Protocol, a Web3 marketing solution, is pleased to announce a marketing partnership with BR Group, a globally recognized crypto agency. Since 2016, BR Group has helped over 850 clients worldwide with market-making, marketing, and technical development services supporting web3 projects as they scale their communities. The partnership will make...
TechCrunch
Venture capital will soon be brimming with ghosts
“There’s more dry powder powder than ever before.”. “There’s never been a better time to start a startup.”. “Discipline is the new scale.” (OK, OK, I made that last one up, but didn’t you kind of believe it?). The tech industry loves generalizations — and don’t...
salestechstar.com
Sunbit Technology Powers Consumer Financing Across Complex Automotive Ecosystem, Driving Nearly $1B in Car Services
Customer-centric automotive businesses adopt market-leading Sunbit to drive customer satisfaction and sales amid digital transformation push, making Sunbit’s footprint the largest in the industry. Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, announced today that it has further expanded its automotive footprint, continuing to lead the entire post-sale...
aiexpress.io
Arnica raises $7M in Seed Funding
Arnica, an Atlanta, GA-based behavior-based provide chain safety software program firm, raised $7M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Enterprise Companions, with participation from Avi Shua, Dror Davidoff, and Baruch Sadogursky. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up...
TechCrunch
5 ways biotech startups can mitigate risk to grow sustainably in the long run
Naturally, a generous flow of financing generates excitement for everyone involved. Capital is the fuel that advances scientific and technological innovation, and it means a life science startup can create products that benefit the world at large. But what happens when the funding suddenly dries up?. In the world of...
Google Backs Black-Woman-Led Houston Startup with $100K in Latest Black Founders Fund
Enrichly, the world’s first personal development gaming platform that helps children improve self-esteem and reach their full potential, has been selected as one of 50 recipients of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund in 2022. This $5 million initiative provides promising Black-led startups non-equity cash awards to help...
thefastmode.com
CDNetworks Boosts Investment in APAC Market
In an effort to optimize its service performance in the Asia Pacific region, CDNetworks, a global leader in content delivery networks (CDN), edge computing, and cloud security, has ramped up its resource investment and expanded its Points of Presence (POPs), as part of the company's 2022 strategy to improve its service stability, speed and security for customers in major Asia Pacific markets, including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Myanmar.
salestechstar.com
Lessons in Pay Transparency: What Businesses Can Learn from Sales Teams
The workplace has been undergoing a metamorphosis, never more evident than in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees have flipped the script on employers and now, for the first time in modern history, have the upper hand in the relationship. What does this mean for your business? You’d better...
Fertilizer Startups To Money From $500 Million Stimulus Program
America is the world's third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer. The country is making moves to maintain its farm-supporting sector. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $500 million in grant money available. The benefit is to help fertilizer production across the country. The stimulus bonus has five categories where agencies can claim thousands in cash. (source)
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
SpaceNews.com
Major Gomspace satellite customer withholding payments
TAMPA, Fla. — Gomspace delayed the release of financial results Oct. 27 as the European smallsat maker tries to get a major commercial customer to pay its bills. The company halted work on a contract accounting for just under half its annual revenues earlier this month, following about $3.6 million in unpaid invoices and $1.6 million of work-in-progress it had yet to invoice.
crowdfundinsider.com
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
TechCrunch
Contract lifecycle management vendor Icertis secures $150M in debt to stave off rivals
By going the debt route, Icertis avoids having to answer the tricky question of valuation in an especially challenging economic environment. (Icertis was valued at $2.8 billion as of March 2021 and reportedly as high as $5 billion earlier this year, but valuations in tech are on a steep downswing.) Convertible debt allows Icertis to pay its loan obligation with equity or stocks, while the credit facility lets it borrow and repay on an ongoing basis.
salestechstar.com
Mujin Debuts QuickBot, a Plug-and-Play Robotic Case Handler to Simplify Warehouse Automation
The AMR & Logistics Show in Boston was the scene for QuickBot’s depalletizing debut and the announcement that QuickBot will be available for purchase via RaaS model. Intelligent robotics provider Mujin has debuted its latest product, QuickBot, a comprehensive, quick-deployment robot cell for case handling. The launch of this warehouse solution is poised to make robotic automation in North American logistics a no-brainer. The first application to become available is a depalletizing solution for automating one of the most arduous tasks of the receiving process in warehouses, and QuickBot is designed with everything needed to solve the application.
salestechstar.com
Echo Global Logistics Wins 2022 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award
Presented by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the annual competition recognizes top companies in their pursuit of advanced business analytics practice. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (“Echo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced their recent win of a 2022 Excellence in Analytics Award for their Digital Freight Marketplace program. Echo’s Data Science team is steadfastly working to digitally transform the 3PL (Third Party Logistics) segment of the transportation and logistics industry and has been recognized by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), an independent research and analytics advisory firm, for their contributions.
salestechstar.com
Casabase Software and Capitalize Analytics Partner to Bring Clients Faster Access to Analytics with Oracle ERP and EPM.
Capitalize Analytics announce partnership that enables clients access financial and business data stored in Oracle software. Capitalize Analytics and Casabase Software announced this week that a new partnership will enable clients to easily access financial and business data stored in Oracle Essbase, Oracle HFM, Oracle Planning Budgeting Cloud Solution (PBCS), Oracle Financial Consolidation and Close Service (FCCS), and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Seismic, Pacvue, Conga and more!
From Seismic’s latest innovations to Conga’s new RevOps initiatives, catch the latest in B2B sales and salestech from this weekly highlight:. After the past few years of what has felt like constant change, I believe that we are undergoing a major inflection point within the B2B sales world. While buyers and sellers have gotten used to developing relationships through digital channels, there is still tremendous opportunity for sellers to put more emphasis on the relationships – before, during and after a deal closes. Just think, a previous customer may be a seller’s biggest champion at their next account, providing a “foot in the door” to engage more of the buying committee. With data and insights in Sales Navigator, we see that technology can help sellers focus more on the human side. They can dedicate more time to learning about buyers instead of searching for information in many different places.
TechCrunch
Topline Pro grabs $5M to help home service businesses scale online
New York-based Topline Pro, formerly ProPhone, does this by leveraging generative artificial intelligence to provide a way for these businesses to get discovered, build trust among customers and generate repeat customers. The interface creates a custom website with search-engine optimization that can go live the same day. It showcases the...
salestechstar.com
Adora POS Adds QR Code Ordering Feature to its Cloud ePOS System for Restaurants
An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has expanded ways to order on its revolutionary system. According to a Business Insider, the number of US smartphone users scanning a QR code will increase from 83.4 million in 2022 to 99.5 million in 2025. That is why representatives with Adora POS are proud to announce today that it has added a QR code ordering feature to its Cloud ePOS System for restaurants.
