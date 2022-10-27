Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
cw39.com
Helping underserved communities with their health care needs for free
HOUSTON (KIAH) Getting medical treatment is not always easy for everyone. When you don’t have insurance, it makes it even more difficult to be up on your health, and vaccines that keep you health. That’s why one organization is hosting a Free event to help those in need.
Nearly 10 employers interviewing for virtual and in-person jobs in Katy
In Katy, we're helping you find your next job today with our virtual job fair. The city of Katy and Amazon are among those hiring. Here's more information.
hbu.edu
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey
HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
papercitymag.com
Houston TV News Star and Actress Author Keep It Humorous and Heartfelt for The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation
Carolyn Mohsenzadeh and Gina Saour on stage at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power) What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild “Power of Literacy Luncheon.”. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC moment: Highlight of the luncheon was the humorous as...
METRO approves installation of permanent safety barriers between bus drivers and passengers
The Houston METRO board just approved a purchase that will help their bus operators feel a little safer on the job.
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE
On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
wcbi.com
Chris Jones honored at Houston high school
WATCH: Chris Jones discusses what makes Houston such a special place to him.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston municipal courts’ amnesty program underway; resolves delinquent cases without penalty
The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department began its fall amnesty program on Friday, allowing people with delinquent cases to get them resolved without penalty. Any cases delinquent before October 1 are eligible and the program will run through November 19. "What we’re doing with this program is making sure...
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
houstonian.news
Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says
He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
State leaders overhaul some election laws, including option for drive-thru voting
While drive-thru voting may not an option during this election, officials say voters still have the means to cast votes while remaining in their cars.
Café Goo Goo Yen has served Sugar Land Chinese food for 21 years
House Lo Mein (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Brazilian couple Jose and Iara Rabelo have brought Chinese food to Sugar Land for 21 years. They opened Café Goo Goo Yen in 2001 and sell traditional Chinese dishes. The couple met in Brazil, and Jose moved to the United States...
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
Souls to the Polls campaign continues pushing Black and Latino churchgoers to vote
The decades-long campaign, Souls to the Polls, encourages Black and Latino voters to cast their ballots after church, a demographic that already faces barriers to equitable voting.
