Houston, TX

hbu.edu

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey

HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE

On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonian.news

Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says

He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
HOUSTON, TX

