Porterville Recorder
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken visit the Flames in Pacific Division action
Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick
Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
Porterville Recorder
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Porterville Recorder
Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first period, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves as the surging New Jersey Devils routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1
Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Pionk, Barron), 0:13. 2, Vegas, Stone 3 (Eichel), 7:13. Overtime_3, Vegas, Eichel 4 (Theodore, Stone), 4:53. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-4-13-4_25. Vegas 18-15-14-1_48. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 3. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-2-1 (48 shots-46 saves). Vegas, Hill 4-0-0 (25-24). A_17,824 (17,367). T_2:31. Referees_Jake...
Porterville Recorder
Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season....
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 4, Toronto 3
Anaheim1021—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Nylander, Marner), 4:23 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Lundestrom, Grant), 11:23. 3, Toronto, Malgin 2 (Robertson, Nylander), 17:50. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Hooking), 3:40; Bunting, TOR (Roughing), 13:45; Shattenkirk, ANA (Roughing), 13:45. Second Period_None. Penalties_Klingberg, ANA (High Sticking), 0:20; Kral, TOR (Holding), 9:05; Matthews, TOR...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3
Chicago1110—3 Minnesota won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Chicago, McCabe 1 (Lafferty, Tinordi), 6:39. 2, Minnesota, Boldy 4 (Hartman), 7:01. 3, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Steel, Dewar), 10:52. Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 5 (Roos, Kurashev), 10:27. Third Period_5, Chicago, Athanasiou 3 (Tinordi, Kane), 10:02. 6, Minnesota, Boldy 5 (Shaw, Eriksson Ek),...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Porterville Recorder
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS — GREEN BAY: WR Allen Lazard, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Baylon Spector, OL Spencer Brown, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Brandin Bryant.
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 7, Columbus 1
New Jersey133—7 First Period_1, New Jersey, Zetterlund 1 (Hischier), 17:10. Penalties_Jiricek, CBJ (Interference), 6:26; Gaudreau, CBJ (Hooking), 12:07. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hischier 4, 3:22. 3, New Jersey, Graves 1 (Hughes, Bratt), 3:55. 4, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Sillinger, Johnson), 6:39. 5, New Jersey, Marino 1, 19:38. Penalties_Marino, NJ (Tripping), 10:04; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 19:18; Columbus bench, served by Foudy (Roughing), 19:18.
Porterville Recorder
Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
Porterville Recorder
McCaffrey does it all, leads 49ers to another win over Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
