Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Porterville Recorder
Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first period, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves as the surging New Jersey Devils routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino...
Porterville Recorder
Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing
New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton hosts Nashville following Hyman's 2-goal showing
Nashville Predators (3-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators after Zach Hyman's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers' 3-2 win. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 at home last season....
Porterville Recorder
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Senators bring road losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Ottawa Senators (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will look to break a three-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 23-11-3 in division games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Kraken visit the Flames in Pacific Division action
Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total...
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as...
Porterville Recorder
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 4, Toronto 3
Anaheim1021—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Nylander, Marner), 4:23 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Lundestrom, Grant), 11:23. 3, Toronto, Malgin 2 (Robertson, Nylander), 17:50. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Hooking), 3:40; Bunting, TOR (Roughing), 13:45; Shattenkirk, ANA (Roughing), 13:45. Second Period_None. Penalties_Klingberg, ANA (High Sticking), 0:20; Kral, TOR (Holding), 9:05; Matthews, TOR...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1
Vegas0011—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, WPG (Interference), 7:47; Dillon, WPG (Tripping), 15:32. Second Period_None. Penalties_Morrissey, WPG (Cross Checking), 5:40. Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Pionk, Barron), 0:13. 2, Vegas, Stone 3 (Eichel), 7:13. Penalties_Kessel, LV (Hooking), 15:12. Overtime_3, Vegas, Eichel 4 (Theodore, Stone), 4:53. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-4-13-4_25. Vegas...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3
Chicago1110—3 Minnesota won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Chicago, McCabe 1 (Lafferty, Tinordi), 6:39. 2, Minnesota, Boldy 4 (Hartman), 7:01. 3, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Steel, Dewar), 10:52. Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 5 (Roos, Kurashev), 10:27. Third Period_5, Chicago, Athanasiou 3 (Tinordi, Kane), 10:02. 6, Minnesota, Boldy 5 (Shaw, Eriksson Ek),...
