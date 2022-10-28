Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as...
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first period, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves as the surging New Jersey Devils routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino...
Porterville Recorder
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Porterville Recorder
Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing
New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken visit the Flames in Pacific Division action
Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick
Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win
Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
Porterville Recorder
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 112, Washington 94
Percentages: FG .388, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Beal 2-7, Avdija 1-1, Schakel 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Todd 0-1, Morris 0-2, Barton 0-3, Porzingis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Beal, Gafford, Goodwin, Hachimura). Turnovers: 8...
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 7, Columbus 1
New Jersey133—7 First Period_1, New Jersey, Zetterlund 1 (Hischier), 17:10. Penalties_Jiricek, CBJ (Interference), 6:26; Gaudreau, CBJ (Hooking), 12:07. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hischier 4, 3:22. 3, New Jersey, Graves 1 (Hughes, Bratt), 3:55. 4, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Sillinger, Johnson), 6:39. 5, New Jersey, Marino 1, 19:38. Penalties_Marino, NJ (Tripping), 10:04; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 19:18; Columbus bench, served by Foudy (Roughing), 19:18.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3
Chicago1110—3 Minnesota won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Chicago, McCabe 1 (Lafferty, Tinordi), 6:39. 2, Minnesota, Boldy 4 (Hartman), 7:01. 3, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Steel, Dewar), 10:52. Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 5 (Roos, Kurashev), 10:27. Third Period_5, Chicago, Athanasiou 3 (Tinordi, Kane), 10:02. 6, Minnesota, Boldy 5 (Shaw, Eriksson Ek),...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 4, Toronto 3
Anaheim1021—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Nylander, Marner), 4:23 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Lundestrom, Grant), 11:23. 3, Toronto, Malgin 2 (Robertson, Nylander), 17:50. Second Period_None. Third Period_4, Toronto, Jarnkrok 2 (Kerfoot, Brodie), 0:45 (sh). 5, Anaheim, Zegras 5 (Terry), 7:24. 6, Anaheim, Kulikov 1 (Vatrano, Shattenkirk), 13:01. Overtime_7,...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1
Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Pionk, Barron), 0:13. 2, Vegas, Stone 3 (Eichel), 7:13. Overtime_3, Vegas, Eichel 4 (Theodore, Stone), 4:53. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-4-13-4_25. Vegas 18-15-14-1_48. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 3. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-2-1 (48 shots-46 saves). Vegas, Hill 4-0-0 (25-24). A_17,824 (17,367). T_2:31. Referees_Jake...
Porterville Recorder
Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91
NEW ORLEANS (112) Murphy III 6-16 0-0 15, Williamson 9-17 3-4 21, Valanciunas 4-6 2-4 11, Marshall 7-13 0-0 17, McCollum 9-19 0-0 22, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-9 0-0 15, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarado 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 0-0 9, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 5-8 112.
Comments / 0