Boston, MA

Porterville Recorder

Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first period, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves as the surging New Jersey Devils routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino...
NEWARK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing

New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in...
NEWARK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Kraken visit the Flames in Pacific Division action

Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Boston 112, Washington 94

Percentages: FG .388, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Beal 2-7, Avdija 1-1, Schakel 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Hachimura 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Todd 0-1, Morris 0-2, Barton 0-3, Porzingis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Beal, Gafford, Goodwin, Hachimura). Turnovers: 8...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

New Jersey 7, Columbus 1

New Jersey133—7 First Period_1, New Jersey, Zetterlund 1 (Hischier), 17:10. Penalties_Jiricek, CBJ (Interference), 6:26; Gaudreau, CBJ (Hooking), 12:07. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hischier 4, 3:22. 3, New Jersey, Graves 1 (Hughes, Bratt), 3:55. 4, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Sillinger, Johnson), 6:39. 5, New Jersey, Marino 1, 19:38. Penalties_Marino, NJ (Tripping), 10:04; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 19:18; Columbus bench, served by Foudy (Roughing), 19:18.
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Chicago 3

Chicago1110—3 Minnesota won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Chicago, McCabe 1 (Lafferty, Tinordi), 6:39. 2, Minnesota, Boldy 4 (Hartman), 7:01. 3, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Steel, Dewar), 10:52. Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 5 (Roos, Kurashev), 10:27. Third Period_5, Chicago, Athanasiou 3 (Tinordi, Kane), 10:02. 6, Minnesota, Boldy 5 (Shaw, Eriksson Ek),...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim 4, Toronto 3

Anaheim1021—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Nylander, Marner), 4:23 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Lundestrom, Grant), 11:23. 3, Toronto, Malgin 2 (Robertson, Nylander), 17:50. Second Period_None. Third Period_4, Toronto, Jarnkrok 2 (Kerfoot, Brodie), 0:45 (sh). 5, Anaheim, Zegras 5 (Terry), 7:24. 6, Anaheim, Kulikov 1 (Vatrano, Shattenkirk), 13:01. Overtime_7,...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Transactions, Writetheu

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Outrighted C Aramis Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Ellis from the 60-day IL and outrighted him to Norfolk. DETROIT TIGERS — Named Mark Conner director of amateur scouting. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Matt Quatraro team manager. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. CALGARY...
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1

Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 2 (Pionk, Barron), 0:13. 2, Vegas, Stone 3 (Eichel), 7:13. Overtime_3, Vegas, Eichel 4 (Theodore, Stone), 4:53. Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 4-4-13-4_25. Vegas 18-15-14-1_48. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 3. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-2-1 (48 shots-46 saves). Vegas, Hill 4-0-0 (25-24). A_17,824 (17,367). T_2:31. Referees_Jake...
Porterville Recorder

Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91

NEW ORLEANS (112) Murphy III 6-16 0-0 15, Williamson 9-17 3-4 21, Valanciunas 4-6 2-4 11, Marshall 7-13 0-0 17, McCollum 9-19 0-0 22, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-9 0-0 15, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarado 0-5 0-0 0, Graham 3-6 0-0 9, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 5-8 112.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

