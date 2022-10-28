Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing
New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in...
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick
Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as...
Kraken visit the Flames in Pacific Division action
Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents. Calgary went 50-21-11 overall and 17-11-3 in division games a season ago. The Flames committed 313 total...
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first period, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves as the surging New Jersey Devils routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino...
Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win
Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
Anaheim 4, Toronto 3
Anaheim1021—4 First Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Nylander, Marner), 4:23 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 3 (Lundestrom, Grant), 11:23. 3, Toronto, Malgin 2 (Robertson, Nylander), 17:50. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Hooking), 3:40; Bunting, TOR (Roughing), 13:45; Shattenkirk, ANA (Roughing), 13:45. Second Period_None. Penalties_Klingberg, ANA (High Sticking), 0:20; Kral, TOR (Holding), 9:05; Matthews, TOR...
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3
Chicago1110—3 Minnesota won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Chicago, McCabe 1 (Lafferty, Tinordi), 6:39. 2, Minnesota, Boldy 4 (Hartman), 7:01. 3, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Steel, Dewar), 10:52. Second Period_4, Chicago, Toews 5 (Roos, Kurashev), 10:27. Third Period_5, Chicago, Athanasiou 3 (Tinordi, Kane), 10:02. 6, Minnesota, Boldy 5 (Shaw, Eriksson Ek),...
New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0
Las Vegas0000—0 New Orleans71070—24 NO_Kamara 3 run (Lutz kick), 1:32. NO_Kamara 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:15. NO_Kamara 36 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 11:03. RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 10-43, Carr 1-(minus 1), Adams 1-(minus 1), Farley 1-(minus 3). New Orleans, Kamara 18-62, Hill 10-61, Washington 4-13. PASSING_Las...
San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14
LAR_Stafford 1 run (Gay kick), :09. Drive: 17 plays, 88 yards, 9:21. Key Plays: Stafford 20 pass to Kupp; Stafford 10 pass to Higbee; Stafford 3 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-3; Stafford 23 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-9. L.A. Rams 7, San Francisco 0. Second Quarter. SF_Aiyuk 34 pass from...
New Jersey 7, Columbus 1
New Jersey133—7 First Period_1, New Jersey, Zetterlund 1 (Hischier), 17:10. Penalties_Jiricek, CBJ (Interference), 6:26; Gaudreau, CBJ (Hooking), 12:07. Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hischier 4, 3:22. 3, New Jersey, Graves 1 (Hughes, Bratt), 3:55. 4, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Sillinger, Johnson), 6:39. 5, New Jersey, Marino 1, 19:38. Penalties_Marino, NJ (Tripping), 10:04; Bastian, NJ (Slashing), 19:18; Columbus bench, served by Foudy (Roughing), 19:18.
