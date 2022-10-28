ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical Russian sci-fi writer vows to keep speaking out

By AndrÃ© PAIN, MARTIN HAYHOW, Sam Reeves
 3 days ago
Russian science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky: 'The regime is transforming itself into a real dictatorship' /AFP

Russian science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky insists he will not stop speaking out against Moscow, despite facing years in jail after being charged over criticism of the war in Ukraine.

The author of the popular "Metro 2033" novel, set in the ruins of the Moscow metro system following a nuclear war, has been in the crosshairs of the authorities for months.

Even in the centre of the European Union, where he was attending the Frankfurt Book Fair, Glukhovsky admitted that he did not feel safe.

But the 43-year-old -- who says he lives in Europe, but declines to specify where -- told AFP that he will continue to voice criticism when he deems it necessary.

"When something outrageous has happened in Russia, I have to comment on it," said the author, who had security guards accompanying him at some of his talks at the fair.

Glukhovsky, who has spoken out against Moscow's invasion in social media posts and opinion pieces for Western media, said the way he was being targeted would have been "unthinkable" a few years ago.

"The regime is transforming itself into a real dictatorship. Even one voice against (it) is already a danger," he said.

"When the regime was authoritarian, it was way more flexible."

- 'Absurd, grotesque' -

Glukhovsky has been caught in a widening crackdown against dissent, launched in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities have introduced a law that imposes hefty jail terms for publishing information about the military which are deemed false by the government.

In June, a Russian court ordered his arrest in absentia. He says that he has been accused of discrediting the Russian military, and acting out of political hatred towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The author and former journalist says he now faces up to 15 years in jail if he returns home and is convicted, as well as a hefty fine.

Earlier this month -- after he criticised Russia's partial mobilisation to support the faltering efforts of its military -- Moscow labelled the author a "foreign agent".

The term, reminiscent of the "enemy of the people" of the Soviet era, has been used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.

"Reality is turning absurd and grotesque way faster than we could have imagined," said Glukhovsky at the annual book fair, the world's biggest publishing event, which wrapped up at the weekend.

Rather than a "foreign agent", the writer sees himself as a "patriot".

Glukhovsky said he just wants Russia to "become a normal European country, leave its old imperial ambitions behind, and modernise, (to) just stop oppressing its own people and causing trouble to the neighbours".

"That, I think, is the most patriotic thing that you can come up with," he added.

- 'Based on lies' -

As for the recent legal moves, Glukhovsky concedes they have made him more "watchful" for potential threats, even when outside Russia.

Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium in London in 2006 /AFP

"You can't really feel safe," he said, pointing to the poisoning in Britain of dissident Alexander Litvinenko which London blames on Moscow.

"The rules that were applicable up until now, are not applicable any longer."

The author sees no prospect of returning to Moscow in the near future, fearing he will be arrested as soon as he arrives.

And even if he does go back, Glukhovsky believes a great deal will have changed as Russia undergoes a radical transformation.

"I will not find the country I love," he said.

And while Putin's hold on power appears unassailable, Glukhovsky says it will not go on forever -- and urges people to hang on "until this rotten, fake dictatorship crumbles".

"And it will crumble, inevitably," he said. "Because it's based on lies."

Salon

Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece

Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
The Associated Press

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were...
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
TheConversationCanada

Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
The Associated Press

Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
