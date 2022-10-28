Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco Fire Department held open house in Pasco
Pasco, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department station 48 held a day of demonstrations and gave away some free swag and food. Ben Shearer the Pasco Fire public information officer says this event helps the fire department educate and connect with the community. Shearer says " So as we continue...
nbcrightnow.com
Accessibility is changing in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - In day to day life you don't usually think about ways that life could be harder if you were impaired in some way. For the Walla Walla and Columbia Counties Accessible Communities Advisory Committee, it's something they've been working on since 2019. That's when the committee was founded and reached out to the community to see what they needed to make Walla Walla more inclusive.
nbcrightnow.com
Domestic Violence Services hosts 30th candlelit vigil
PASCO, Wash. - Domestic Violence Services for Benton and Franklin Counties held its 30th candlelight vigil for the families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence case. Becky Marty, whose sister died on august 3rd after being strangled by her wife in front of their 7-year-old son, says...
nbcrightnow.com
Trick or Treat safely in the Tri-Cities
Kennewick, Wash. - Halloween is a night when children go out and collect candy. Most people know their neighbors and know they hand out perfectly safe candy. Pasco Fire Department public information officer Ben Shearer says you should still check your kids' candy. Shearer tells me " If it's not...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
nbcrightnow.com
Grandview Library's new director wants to expand library programming
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - After months of searching, the Grandview Library finally has a new director. Victoria Castro is licensed as a state librarian and says it's her goal to help get more people into the library. Castro said after talking with the Grandview School District, she learned literacy is declining...
nbcrightnow.com
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
nbcrightnow.com
Preparing for Election Day in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Auditor’s Elections Division is reminding the community to be prepared for the General Election on November 8, whether they are voting in person or through the mail. The Benton County Voting Center is at 2618 N Columbia Center Boulevard. You can...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
nbcrightnow.com
One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari's. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect's car on...
nbcrightnow.com
Charges dropped in reported Park Middle School assault
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Due to new video footage of the reported assault against a student walking to Park Middle School on October 19, charges against the 28-year-old suspect have been dropped, according to Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem. The student told KPD that a man in a light...
nbcrightnow.com
One person dead after a two car crash near Pasco Sunday morning
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported...
nbcrightnow.com
Four arrests in four cases across Benton County overnight
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies made four different arrests on four cases over the night of Oct. 27th. On cases ranging from domestic violence assault, felony assault, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that...
nbcrightnow.com
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside officers involved in shooting with suspect Saturday morning
UPDATE 3 P.M. 10/29 - Two Sunnyside police officers were involved in a shoot out with a suspect around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the Commander of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, Lt. Stace McKinley, two officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
nbcrightnow.com
Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting
Kennewick, Wash. - Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected.
Comments / 0