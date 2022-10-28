Read full article on original website
Smyk isn’t who he says he is
I recently received a text message from the campaign of District 6 senatorial candidate Steve Smyk that gave me whiplash. How did the unsubstantiated claims and outrageous red-baiting language in that text square with the kind, family-friendly, public servant image presented by the recent testimonials to Smyk that have appeared recently as letters to the editor in the Cape Gazette?
Huxtable will support public education
I encourage you to vote for Democratic party candidate Russ Huxtable for Delaware’s Senate District 6 seat. Huxtable was recently endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association; serving as our state senator, he will actively support the needs of our public schools. Huxtable has been very active in our local community, working to enhance the education and personal development of our young people. For over 10 years, he has served as a coach and teacher with Henlopen Soccer Club; he is also involved with the Lewes Base Ball Club. He attended public schools in New Castle County, he graduated from the University of Delaware, and his children currently attend Cape Henlopen School District. He knows the importance of a strong public education system.
