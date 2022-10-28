ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Cape Gazette

Smyk isn’t who he says he is

I recently received a text message from the campaign of District 6 senatorial candidate Steve Smyk that gave me whiplash. How did the unsubstantiated claims and outrageous red-baiting language in that text square with the kind, family-friendly, public servant image presented by the recent testimonials to Smyk that have appeared recently as letters to the editor in the Cape Gazette?
Cape Gazette

Huxtable will support public education

I encourage you to vote for Democratic party candidate Russ Huxtable for Delaware’s Senate District 6 seat. Huxtable was recently endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association; serving as our state senator, he will actively support the needs of our public schools. Huxtable has been very active in our local community, working to enhance the education and personal development of our young people. For over 10 years, he has served as a coach and teacher with Henlopen Soccer Club; he is also involved with the Lewes Base Ball Club. He attended public schools in New Castle County, he graduated from the University of Delaware, and his children currently attend Cape Henlopen School District. He knows the importance of a strong public education system.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not "partisan, political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski's seniority and said it's time for a change.Murkowski “cannot accomplish in the next six years what she hasn’t been able to accomplish in the last 21 years,” Tshibaka said. Murkowski, who has held the seat since late 2002 and is the most senior member of Alaska's congressional delegation, said the race is about “who can best deliver for Alaska.” Murkowski pointed to and defended her...
ALASKA STATE
eenews.net

Ryan Zinke’s return to Washington far from certain

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ryan Zinke is encountering some resistance here in his quest to return to the House. The Republican former Interior secretary, who served in Congress from 2015 to 2017, has long been favored to win the state’s newly drawn 1st District. But analysts and polls suggest Democrat Monica Tranel may be catching up.
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Nevada Senate

Republican challenger: Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Along with the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Nevada’s Senate race is poised to determine which party controls the Senate beginning in January. The contest pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. [
NEVADA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Randy Feenstra for Iowa 4th Congressional District

During his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Randy Feenstra has a been a strong voice for Iowa farmers on the Agriculture Committee. He stopped President Biden from eliminating step-up basis and like-kind exchange, which would significantly raise taxes on family farmers, and secured critical relief for our rural communities following the devastating derecho in 2020.
IOWA STATE

