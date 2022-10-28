Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is still not able to rely on the front three that he had planned to at the start of the season. So far this campaign, the most commonly selected attacking trio up front has been Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. At least until the past week, when the Brazilian has been dropped for Gavi and Franck Kessie as Xavi looked to reinforce the midfield.

2 DAYS AGO