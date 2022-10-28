Read full article on original website
Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
Kanye West addressed in a interview the "White Lives Matter" shirt he wore earlier this week. The rapper said he had a "gut instinct" to wear the shirt, which he thought was "funny." "The answer to why I wore 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do," West...
Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
KANYE West stormed out of a furious clash with Piers Morgan as locked horns on air. The billionaire rapper, 45, goaded Piers, 57, by calling him a "Karen" - and offering tips on how to be as rich as he is. The bust-up on Piers Morgan Uncensored saw Kanye -...
Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
KIM Kardashian and four of her family members have publicly spoken out against ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic rants. The controversial rapper sparked global outrage with his comments about Jewish people earlier this month. Now Kim, 42, and several of her family members have taken a stand against his behavior. The...
Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
LeBron James decided not to air an episode of his HBO show The Shop that featured Kanye West after the rapper used his appearance on the program to “reiterate more hate speech,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. In a surprising development to come as the 45-year-old rapper is already under...
Udi Avshalom said Ye "knows he's talking nonsense" and that he would come to realize the error of his recent antisemitic comments.
Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
