did you even read the article?? or did you just not understand it? That scene was removed by someone else, but, she herself said she struggled with an eating disorder in the past. If she was faced with a comment of being fat, she would just quit eating. If she was met with approval, then she was fine. Do you know how many young girls are fans of hers and look up to her? Millions. Their minds are very impressionable. The last thing a young girl with an image problem needs to see is her stepping on a scale and it saying FAT! That in turn could make those girls feel like if it says she is fat, I must be really fat and lead to a disorder. Young girls have been tormented for years what society perceives as a perfect body in unrealistic terms. Eating disorders are real, and dangerous.
Bowing down to the masses again, instead of being yourself...typical.
Comments / 10